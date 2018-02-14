Vanvleet Bobblehead, Garden Gnome Giveaways Highlight Weekend Doubleheader

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs round out a three-game homestand at the BMO Harris Bank Center with Fred VanVleet Bobblehead Night, presented by Rock Valley Culligan, on Saturday night, and Star Wars Night/Garden Gnome Giveaway, courtesy of LawnCare by Walter, Inc., on Sunday.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 vs. CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fred VanVleet Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors point guard and Rockford native, Fred VanVleet, courtesy of Rock Valley Culligan. Saturday's giveaway is the second in the IceHogs' "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead series featuring local athletes who have reached MLB (Jake Smolinski), the NBA (VanVleet) and NFL (Dean Lowry).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 vs. SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE

Time: Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Garden Gnome Giveaway: Be one of the first 2,500 fans through the doors to get a free Star Wars-themed Hammy Garden Gnome, presented by LawnCare by Walter, Inc.

Star Wars Night: Fans are invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character at Sunday's game, as over 20 members of the 501st Legion will be mingling with the crowd for photos and more. Sunday's contest will also feature Star Wars-themed in-game promotions and programs.

Special Olympics Night: Special Olympics athletes will be honored during the IceHogs game and can participate in a march across the BMO Harris Bank Center ice during first intermission.

Duck Drop: Fans can win $500 and other various prizes as part of the IceHogs Duck Drop event. To participate, fans can purchase rubber ducks ($5 for one duck, $20 for five ducks) at the Special Olympics tables on the concourse during Saturday and Sunday's games. The IceHogs will then drop the rubber ducks from the BMO Harris Bank Center's rafters onto a target on the ice following the conclusion of Sunday's game. The duck that lands closest to the target will win $500, and several other lucky ducks will be selected to win various IceHogs prizes.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.