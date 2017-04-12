Vannelli Rejoins Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that defenseman Tommy Vannelli has been reassigned to the club by the St. Louis Blues.

A second-round pick (47th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft for the Blues, Vannelli began the 2016-17 season with the Wolves. However, the 22-year-old was reassigned by St. Louis in early December to the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL). During his tenure with Missouri, the Minnesota native dressed in 11 games and collected two assists.

On Jan. 13, Vannelli was reassigned to the Atlanta Gladiators where he appeared in 35 games and registered 17 points (G, 16A). His stint with Atlanta included a four-point performance - four assists - on March 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

During the 2015-16 season, Vannelli played in seven games for Chicago before missing the rest of his rookie professional campaign due to injury.

Prior to turning pro, Vannelli skated two seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Medicine Hat Tigers and recorded 26 goals and 50 assists for 76 points in 104 contests.

Vannelli joins fellow St. Louis draftees Jordan Kyrou and Adam Musil, as well as Reid Duke, the first player signed by the fledgling Vegas Golden Knights (NHL), as the latest additions to the Wolves roster as they prepare for the postseason.

Chicago wraps up regular-season play with a 3-in-3 that begins on Thursday (April 13) against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. Game time is 7 p.m., and the contest will stream on AHLLive.com. The teams square off again at 7 p.m. on Friday (April 14) at Wells Fargo Arena for a game televised by The U Too.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday (April 15) for the regular-season finale against the Charlotte Checkers. The game will be broadcast on CW50 as Chicago hosts its annual First Responders Night, presented by Turtle Wax. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., fans can participate in the Touch-A-Truck event and the first 3,500 fans into the building receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of Turtle Wax. For more information about the regular-season finale or the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

