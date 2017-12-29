Vannelli Reassigned to San Antonio

News Release

Oilers defenseman Tommy Vannelli gets call up to AHL's Rampage

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday that defenseman Tommy Vannelli has been recalled by the Blues and reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Vannelli, 22, recorded 14 points (4g, 10a) in 30 games for the Oilers and holds the top plus/minus rating (+12) on the team. The St. Louis Blues' 2013 second round pick participated in the Rampage's training camp following the Blues' main camp in the fall, and previously appeared in seven AHL games in 2015-16 with the Chicago Wolves, where he registered one assist. Vannelli tallied two assists in 11 games for the Missouri Mavericks last season, and finished the year with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he posted 17 points (1g, 16a) in 35 games.

The Minnetonka, MN native spent two seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he had 76 points (26g, 50a) in 104 games after he was drafted by St. Louis.

Tulsa continues its final week of 2017 with the second of four meetings against the Kansas City Mavericks on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center at 7:05pm Friday. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal (99.9FM/1550AM) in Tulsa, ECHL.TV, or www.tulsaoilers.com (Listen Live), with coverage starting at 5:55pm CT.

