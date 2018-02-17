VanKleef Sent to Wheeling

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Tyler VanKleef has been dealt to the Wheeling Nailers for cash considerations.

VanKleef, 25, joined Wichita on January 18th. He has only appeared in four games for the Thunder, recording his first ECHL goal on January 26th against the Allen Americans.

