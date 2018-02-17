VanKleef Sent to Wheeling
February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Tyler VanKleef has been dealt to the Wheeling Nailers for cash considerations.
VanKleef, 25, joined Wichita on January 18th. He has only appeared in four games for the Thunder, recording his first ECHL goal on January 26th against the Allen Americans.
The Thunder remains at home tonight to face the Rush at 7:05 p.m.
Tonight is the annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley-Davidson, benefiting the Wichita Children's Home. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. with the opening face-off at 5 p.m. Fans who purchase tickets for this game will also be able to watch the Thunder game later that night.
The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will get a special Thunder youth jersey tonight, presented by Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Jerseys will be passed out when doors open at 4:45 p.m. Less than 300 tickets remain in the lower bowl for the game tomorrow night against Rapid City.
