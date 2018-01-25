Vanderbilt Baseball to Play Belmont and Lipscomb at First Tennessee

News Release

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will play a pair of games against fellow Nashville programs at First Tennessee Park in late March.

The Commodores and Belmont Bruins square off on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in a non-conference matchup. It's the third consecutive year the two programs have played at First Tennessee Park. The following week, the Dores and the Lipscomb Bisons play a non-conference game on Tuesday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. It will be the second meeting between the two teams at the home of the Sounds.

"To be able to bring Nashville's premier college baseball programs together at First Tennessee Park is exciting for the city and our organization," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "We're thrilled to have these two games begin the 2018 baseball season in downtown Nashville."

Tickets for both games will be available to the public on Friday, January 26 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Sounds' box office, at www.nashvillesounds.com, or by calling 615-690-4487 ext. 2.

The Commodores will be the home team against Belmont and occupy the third base dugout. Against Lipscomb, Vanderbilt will be the away team and occupy the first base dugout.

Reserved seating will be available in sections 108-118 for $15 per ticket, while the remainder of the main concourse seating bowl (sections 101-107 & 119-124) plus the grass berm in left field will be general admission seating for $8 per ticket.

Additional seating options will include the 4-Top tables near The Band Box, and field and club suites. For more information on tables and suites, call 615-690-4487 ext. 2.

Gates to both games open at 5:30 p.m.

The 2018 season will be the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 5 when the Sounds begin the season in New Orleans. Opening Night at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

