Vande Sompel, Gibson Added to AHL\\"s All-Star Classic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Wednesday that defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel and goaltender Christopher Gibson have been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino in Utica, N.Y. on Jan. 28-29, 2018.

They replace Tanner Fritz and Sebastian Aho, who will be unavailable for the event.

Vande Sompel, 20, is having a terrific rookie season and currently leads all Sound Tigers defensemen in scoring with 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 36 games. He is tied for 21st among AHL defensemen in points and ranks just outside the top 20 in scoring among first-year players as well. In addition, Vande Sompel is 2-for-2 in professional shootout attempts and has collected the game-deciding tally each time, including Sunday's win against the Toronto Marlies.

A native of London, Ont., Vande Sompel played each of the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Oshawa Generals and London Knights. He recorded 174 points (47 goals, 127 assists) in 218 games and helped Oshawa win the 2015 Memorial Cup Championship, playing alongside Islanders forward Michael Dal Colle. Vande Sompel also served as an alternate captain with Oshawa for two seasons and was selected as an OHL All-Star three times.

The 5'10, 190-pound defenseman was selected by the Islanders in the third round (#82 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Gibson, 25, has been one of the top goaltenders in the AHL this season and his 16 wins are tied for sixth-most in the League. He is 15-8-2 through 25 appearances with a 2.51 goals-against-average, .904 save percentage and two shutouts. Gibson also ranks ninth in minutes played (1,461) and 12th in goals-against-average.

A fifth-year pro, Gibson is 69-42-11 with six shutouts in 131 career AHL games between the Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies. He is currently sixth on Bridgeport's all-time wins list (40) and seventh in games played among netminders (74). In addition, the Karkkila, Finland native played four NHL games with the Islanders during the 2015-16 season, including his debut on Jan. 2, 2016 against the Pittsburgh Penguins (in relief). Gibson earned his first NHL start on Apr. 5, 2016 and made 29 saves against the Washington Capitals as the Islanders came back from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime, which clinched a spot in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Gibson spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens from 2009-13. He earned CHL Goaltender of the Week honors on five occasions and was named to the QMJHL First All-Star Team in 2010-11. The 6'1, 187-pound netminder also posted the best save percentage of any QMJHL goalie that season (.920).

Gibson was initially selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (#49 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

