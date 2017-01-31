Vancouver Whitecaps FC Mourn the Loss of Former

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release





Vancouver Whitecaps FC are mourning the passing of John Buchanan, a beloved member of the club and the Canada Soccer family.Buchanan was the club's assistant coach during their inaugural 1974-75 NASL season.

An honoured member of the Soccer Hall of Fame, Buchanan was a former coach and general manager with Canada Soccer in the late 1970's and early 1980's.

Buchanan was also a long-time soccer and golf coach at Simon Fraser University and was a charter member of the SFU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986, working for the university for 50 years. He established the school's soccer program and coached the school to the 1976 NAIA national title, also winning seven consecutive regional championships before he retired in 1981.

In lieu of flowers, the Buchanan family asks that donations be made to the newly established John Buchanan Endowment for Golf at SFU, established in recognition of his commitment to the establishment and promotion of golf at SFU. Click here for more information.

A Celebration of Life for John's many colleagues, friends and former student athletes will be held at a later date. Cards can be sent directly to the Buchanans at 950 Dundonald Drive, Port Moody, BC V3H 1B7.

Whitecaps FC wish to offer condolences to the Buchanan family at this difficult time.

