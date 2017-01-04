Vancouver Reassigns Garteig to Alaska, Comets Loan Roy to Alaska
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
UTICA, N.Y. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Michael Garteig from the Utica Comets to the Alaska Aces. In a separate transaction, the Comets have loaned forward Marco Roy to the Aces.
Garteig, 25, appeared in four games with the Comets collecting a record of 0-1-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average. In addition, the 6'1'', 183-pound goaltender dressed in eight games with the Aces this season, posting a record of 7-1-0 along with a .926 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average. In 2015-16, he completed his senior season with Quinnipiac University, leading the Bobcats to the ECAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA National Championship. In 43 games played last season, the Prince George, British Columbia, native posted a record of 32-4-7, along with a career-best .924 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.
Garteig was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on April 29, 2016.
Roy, 22, has dressed in 12 games with the Utica Comets this season posting one goal, three assists (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes. The 6'1'', 182-pound forward played in 42 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors collecting eight goals, 12 assists (8-12-20) and 18 penalty minutes. The Boisbriand, Quebec native also appeared in ten ECHL games last season with the Norfolk Admirals registering one goal, five assists (1-5-6) and 18 penalty minutes.
Roy was signed by the Comets as a free agent on October 13, 2016.
