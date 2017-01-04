Vancouver Reassigns Garteig to Alaska, Comets Loan Roy to Alaska

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





UTICA, N.Y. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Michael Garteig from the Utica Comets to the Alaska Aces. In a separate transaction, the Comets have loaned forward Marco Roy to the Aces.

Garteig, 25, appeared in four games with the Comets collecting a record of 0-1-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average. In addition, the 6'1'', 183-pound goaltender dressed in eight games with the Aces this season, posting a record of 7-1-0 along with a .926 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average. In 2015-16, he completed his senior season with Quinnipiac University, leading the Bobcats to the ECAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA National Championship. In 43 games played last season, the Prince George, British Columbia, native posted a record of 32-4-7, along with a career-best .924 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.

Garteig was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on April 29, 2016.

Roy, 22, has dressed in 12 games with the Utica Comets this season posting one goal, three assists (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes. The 6'1'', 182-pound forward played in 42 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors collecting eight goals, 12 assists (8-12-20) and 18 penalty minutes. The Boisbriand, Quebec native also appeared in ten ECHL games last season with the Norfolk Admirals registering one goal, five assists (1-5-6) and 18 penalty minutes.

Roy was signed by the Comets as a free agent on October 13, 2016.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets ), Twitter (@UticaComets ) and Instagram (@UticaComets ).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.