Vallorani Ties for Second All-Time in Franchise Points in Loss To Monarchs

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Brampton Beast forward David Vallorani moved into a tie for second in Beast all-time points, picking up an assist in the first period for his 100th point in a Beast uniform, but the Manchester Monarchs held on to defeat the Beast 5-3 at SNHU Arena in Manchester on Wednesday night.

Vincent Dunn netted a pair of goals and former Monarch Daniel Ciampini also added a single for the Beast, who outshot the Monarchs 41-20 in the contest. With Vallorani's assist on Ciampini's tally, he matched Jason Pitton's 100 points in a Beast uniform.

The Beast got off to a quick start in the opening period and didn't have to wait long to find the game's first goal. Dunn took a pass from David Ling in tight and lifted the puck over the shoulder of Monarchs starting goaltender Charlie Williams for his sixth goal of the season at 4:01.

The Monarchs would strike back with a pair of goals from Jordan Smotherman and Spencer Watson to take a 2-1 lead by the 11:53 mark of the first period.

The Beast would bear down and tie the game less than a minute later. David Vallorani located a loose puck in tight on the left wing side and shovelled a pass through the middle to Scott Jacklin. Jacklin moved it across to a wide-open Daniel Ciampini and he lit the lamp for his third goal of the season at 12:44.

The Monarchs would strike again before the end of the period to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission as Francois Beauchemin beat Beast starting goaltender Andrew D'Agostini at 16:23.

The Beast once again got off to a quick start in the second period and it was Dunn who struck for his second of the night. Reggie Traccitto located a puck behind the Monarchs goal, took a look and found Dunn with a perfect pass. He made no mistake for his second goal of the game just 27 seconds into the period.

Manchester would find the go-ahead goal less than three minutes later as a David Kolomatis point shot got through a crowd and beat D'Agostini at 4:20 for a power play goal.

The Beast poured it on in the final frame and outshot the Monarchs 13-5 throughout the final 20 minutes, but it was Monarchs who would score the only goal of the third as Matt Schmalz scored an insurance goal at 7:19.

The finally Monarchs tally ended D'Agostini's night between the pipes for Brampton. He would finish the game allowing five goals on 18 shots. Carmine Guerriero finished the final 9:51 of the contest between the pipes for Brampton and stopped both of the shots he faced.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Beast and Monarchs will square off again on Friday, February 2 at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

