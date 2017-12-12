Vallorani Powers Beast to Win in 2017-18 Debut

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Vallorani made his 2017-18 Beast debut and scored a goal and an assist and Reggie Traccitto potted the shootout winner as the Brampton Beast defeated the Worcester Railers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Brampton took on Worcester from the Powerade Centre on Sunday looking to keep their one-game winning streak alive.

The first period started off quickly with both teams having their legs underneath them right off the bat. Marcus Hogberg was solid in net and was able to control the flow of play, especially in the Beast zone.

Despite the solid play of Hogberg, Worcester got on the board right at the end of the first. Chris Langkow sent a seeing-eye pass from the half boards onto the stick of Matthew Gaudreau who went upstairs for the 1-0 lead at 19:02.

The shots at the end of the first slightly favoured the Railers to the tune of 11-9.

The second period began and the Beast went on the attack. Matt Petgrave jumped out of the penalty box and went streaking towards the net. He sauced a beautiful pass to Brandon Marino who fired the shot on Railers netminder Eamon McAdam.

The puck was kicked out near the top of the circle and Alex Foster was waiting to blast it right into the twine for a tie game at 2:55. That goal also signaled a rain of teddy bears from the Brampton faithful.

Brampton didn't quit there and found the back of the net once again at the 14:45 mark. The Beast were on the power play and Marino surveyed the ice before winding back his stick and firing a hard slap pass through a maze of sticks and bodies.

Waiting on the receiving end was Stefan Fournier who tapped home his sixth goal of the year. David Vallorani, making his 2017-18 Beast debut, also recorded an assist for his first point of the season.

Brampton took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission, with Worcester ahead in the shot department by a count of 24-23.

The third period saw the aforementioned Vallorani speed down the wing and snipe the corner to give Brampton a 3-1 lead at 3:28 of the third.

Undeterred, Worcester would fight back and would tie the game with goals from Frankie DiChiara and Chris Langkow at 9:59 and 18:08 of the third period.

Overtime saw a bevy of chances but no goals for either side so the game would need to be decided in a shootout. It took more than a few rounds but the winner was potted by Reggie Traccitto to end it for Brampton. Marcus Hogberg would record the win and finish the night with 33 total saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 1) Fournier (BRA) 2) Marino (BRA) 1) Vallorani (BRA). Brampton finished the night one-for-two on the power play. Worcester was one-for-six. Brampton now has won two in a row and will welcome the Toledo Walleye to the Powerade Centre next Friday, December 15th at 7:15 PM.

