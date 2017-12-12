Vallorani Powers Beast to Win in 2017-18 Debut

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast
News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Vallorani made his 2017-18 Beast debut and scored a goal and an assist and Reggie Traccitto potted the shootout winner as the Brampton Beast defeated the Worcester Railers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Brampton took on Worcester from the Powerade Centre on Sunday looking to keep their one-game winning streak alive.
The first period started off quickly with both teams having their legs underneath them right off the bat. Marcus Hogberg was solid in net and was able to control the flow of play, especially in the Beast zone.
Despite the solid play of Hogberg, Worcester got on the board right at the end of the first. Chris Langkow sent a seeing-eye pass from the half boards onto the stick of Matthew Gaudreau who went upstairs for the 1-0 lead at 19:02.
The shots at the end of the first slightly favoured the Railers to the tune of 11-9.
The second period began and the Beast went on the attack. Matt Petgrave jumped out of the penalty box and went streaking towards the net. He sauced a beautiful pass to Brandon Marino who fired the shot on Railers netminder Eamon McAdam.
The puck was kicked out near the top of the circle and Alex Foster was waiting to blast it right into the twine for a tie game at 2:55. That goal also signaled a rain of teddy bears from the Brampton faithful.
Brampton didn't quit there and found the back of the net once again at the 14:45 mark. The Beast were on the power play and Marino surveyed the ice before winding back his stick and firing a hard slap pass through a maze of sticks and bodies.
Waiting on the receiving end was Stefan Fournier who tapped home his sixth goal of the year. David Vallorani, making his 2017-18 Beast debut, also recorded an assist for his first point of the season.
Brampton took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission, with Worcester ahead in the shot department by a count of 24-23.
The third period saw the aforementioned Vallorani speed down the wing and snipe the corner to give Brampton a 3-1 lead at 3:28 of the third.
Undeterred, Worcester would fight back and would tie the game with goals from Frankie DiChiara and Chris Langkow at 9:59 and 18:08 of the third period.
Overtime saw a bevy of chances but no goals for either side so the game would need to be decided in a shootout. It took more than a few rounds but the winner was potted by Reggie Traccitto to end it for Brampton. Marcus Hogberg would record the win and finish the night with 33 total saves.
Notes: Molson Three Stars: 1) Fournier (BRA) 2) Marino (BRA) 1) Vallorani (BRA). Brampton finished the night one-for-two on the power play. Worcester was one-for-six. Brampton now has won two in a row and will welcome the Toledo Walleye to the Powerade Centre next Friday, December 15th at 7:15 PM.
For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2017-18 Memberships are now available, join the club!
Copyright © 2014. All Rights Reserved.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- OILERS RIDE HOT GOALTENDING TO THREE POINTS IN BOISE - Tulsa Oilers
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 11 - Tulsa Oilers
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 11 - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Edged by Komets in 5-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers HC Battle Back to Grab a Point in Brampton - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Recap: Wings Rally from Behind to Cap off Three-Win Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Sneak Past Admirals, 2-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- MacMillan, DeBlouw Score in 3-2 Loss at Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- Vallorani Powers Beast to Win in 2017-18 Debut - Brampton Beast
- Late Goal Give Monarchs 2-1 Victory over Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Heeter Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 10 - ECHL
- IceHogs Recall Brandon Anselmini - Indy Fuel
- Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Concludes in Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10 - Manchester Monarchs
- Valiant Rush Effort Falls Short - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap - Eagles Celebrate Teddy Bear Toss with 7-4 Victory Over - Colorado Eagles
- Piccinich, Skapski Help Solar Bears Salvage Point against Wings - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Explode for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-1 Romp over Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals