ValleyCats Pick up Lightning-Delayed Win

News Release

TROY - The Tri-City ValleyCats secured a 8-5 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a game that was delayed 46 minutes due to lightning in the area. The ValleyCats were able to secure the win thanks to two separate innings of four runs.

The scoring began with a Jake Adams RBI sacrifice fly and then was followed by an RBI single by Abraham Toro-Hernandez. Connor MacDonald added two more runs with his first home run of the year and the 'Cats secured a 4-0 lead.

Vermont slowly crawled their way back into the game, with runs in the second and fourth innings, followed by two runs in the fifth off a force out and a wild pitch to tie the game at 4-4.

Tri-City secured the lead once more in the sixth inning, and never looked back. Jake Adams hit his second home run of the year and Carlos Canelon added an RBI sacrifice fly to go up 6-4. Andy Pineda drove in another run off an RBI single and then was able to score later in the inning off a wild pitch.

Ben Smith secured the win after a brilliant inning of relief that saw him strike out all three batters and record his first win of the season. Smith was one of four pitchers who came on in relief of Patrick Sandoval, who went four innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, while striking out three batters.

Jose Mora picks up the loss for the Lake Monsters after allowing four runs in two innings of work. Mora came on in relief of the starter Abdiel Mendoza, who went three and two thirds innings, allowing four runs and striking out one.

