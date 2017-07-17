ValleyCats Offense Explodes in big Win

News Release

BATAVIA - The Tri-City ValleyCats offense erupted in a 13-8 win over the Batavia Muckdogs. Hunter Martin (1-0) picked up his first professional win in relief, while Edward Cabrera (0-3) suffered the loss for Batavia.

The scoring began early and often for the ValleyCats, with Miguelangel Sierra recording an RBI sacrifice fly and Andy Pineda reaching on an error to go up 2-0. Reid Russell scored on a wild pitch, JJ Matijevic drove in another run on a groundout and Corey Julks scored on a passed ball to go up 5-0. Michael Papierski ended the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single to go up 6-0.

Batavia would get two runs back off an Alex Jones RBI double, but the 'Cats would get four more runs in the top of the third. Miguelangel Sierra scored on a failed pick-off attempt, and then JJ Matijevic hit a three run home run to go up 10-2.

Miguelangel Sierra scored yet another run off a wild pitch before Matijevic drove in another run on an RBI double play to make it 12-2. Carlos Canelon would add one more run on an RBI single in the seventh inning to make it 13-2.

Batavia got a rally started in the bottom of the seventh, with a Matthew Brooks RBI groundout in the seventh, and a two RBI single by Marcos Rivera in the eighth, who ultimately ended up scoring on the play due to an Andy Pineda error, to make it 13-6.

Batavia tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the ninth on a Jhonny Santos RBI single and a wild pitch, but Diogenes Almengo was able to stop the bleeding to secure the win.

Parker Mushinksi made his first professional start, going four innings, allowing just two runs while striking out six. Mushinski was ultimately replaced by Hunter Martin, who pitched three and two-thirds innings, and picked up four strikeouts for the win. Edward Cabrera managed just an inning and two thirds in the loss for Batavia, and his bullpen allowed seven runs after him.

The 'Cats will now head home for a three game series against the Connecticut Tigers, with game one beginning Monday at 7:00 pm. It is the 2017 Team Poster Giveaway at the Joe, presented by TD Bank! You can purchase your tickets at tcvalleycats.com/tickets.

