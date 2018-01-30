Valleau Returns from Marlies

News Release

Solar Bears also deal Skirving to Grizzlies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate, and has been returned to the Solar Bears. Additionally, rookie forward Todd Skirving has been traded to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations. Valleau, 25, leads all Solar Bears defensemen in scoring with 30 points (8g-22a) in 36 games, and has served as an alternate captain for Orlando this season. Valleau\'s 30 points also currently rank sixth among all ECHL blueliners. Earlier this month, Valleau represented the Solar Bears at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis, where he also won the hardest shot competition with a 97 mph shot.

Skirving, 25, had produced nine points (5g-4a) and 19 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Solar Bears this season.

The Solar Bears are back in action on Friday, Feb. 2 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. - Friday\'s game will air on ESPN 580 Orlando and will also be available on Facebook Live as this week\'s ECHL.TV Showcase Game.

The Solar Bears return home to play the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

