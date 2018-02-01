VALLEAU JOINS WOLVES BLUE LINE

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that defenseman Nolan Valleau has signed a professional tryout contract with the club.

The 25-year-old Valleau joins the Wolves organization from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. With the Solar Bears, Valleau appeared in 36 games and produced 30 points (8G, 22A). His point total paces all Solar Bears blueliners and ranks fourth in team scoring overall.

Valleau, an undrafted free agent, began his professional career in the American Hockey League with the Rockford IceHogs. He skated in 108 games spanning two seasons (2015-17) and collected 20 points (4G, 16A) with 34 penalty minutes. On Jan. 22 this season, Valleau signed a PTO with the Toronto Marlies but was released five days later without seeing game action.

Prior to turning pro, the Michigan native skated one season with the Bowling Green State University Falcons. As a redshirt freshman, he collected two goals and a team-high 17-assists in 39 games during the 2014-15 campaign. His 19 points were second among BGSU blueliners and he was selected for the WCHA All-Rookie Team.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defenseman skated in 27 games for the Chicago Steel during his final season of junior hockey (2012-13).

In addition to the Valleau signing, the Wolves also announced that rookie defenseman Jake Walman has been reassigned to the Binghamton Devils by the St. Louis Blues. The 21-year-old began his professional career with Chicago at the end of the 2016-17 season. Through parts of two seasons, he has skated in 47 games and collected 16 points (4G, 12A) in a Wolves sweater.

Valleau will be available when the Wolves face the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Feb. 2, at Allstate Arena as they seek to extend their franchise-record 10-game home winning streak. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on The U Too.

