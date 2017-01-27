Valentine's Day Pork-O-Gram's On-Sale Now

Valentine's Day Pork-O-Gram's On-Sale Now!

If you're tired of the same old Valentine's Day gift ideas than why not surprise your loved ones with a Valentine's Day Pork-O-Gram from the IronPigs!? Hambone, Chris P. Bacon, Diggity and Barbie Q. are traveling throughout the Valley delivering roses and great IronPigs gifts this holiday season.

Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit by your chosen Pork Racer (based on availability) along with the following benefits:

A mini bat Adjustable cap (men's or women's) $10 Majestic Clubbhouse Store Gift Card Half a Dozen Roses 2 Ticket Vouchers (Monday-Thursday game)

Pork-O-Gram's may be sent directly to your loved ones for $125 each on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Quantities are limited and time slots will be filled on first-come, first-serve basis.

Please note that Valentine's Day Pig-O-Gram's are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton Counties or within a 25-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.

Orders can be placed by calling (610) 841-1224, by emailing zbetkowski@ironpigsbaseball.com or online.

