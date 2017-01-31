Valentine's Day Packages on Sale

January 31, 2017 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





This Valentine's Day, share the love of baseball with the love of your life! The Grand Junction Rockies are offering two packages that fans can purchase and have delivered by our mascot Corky.

Corky's Valentine Package includes one red rose, one box of chocolates, one New Era fitted hat in your choice of black, black and purple, or all purple, and one 4x6 autographed photo of either Jon Gray or David Dahl while supplies last. There are five Jon Gray packages and five David Dahl packages for sale. This package costs $50 and will be delivered by our mascot Corky on February 14th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All deliveries must be within a 20 mile radius of Suplizio Field.

The Super Fan Package includes one red rose, one box of chocolates, one New Era fitted hat in your choice of black, black and purple, or all purple, one autographed David Dahl baseball, one autographed Jon Gray baseball, and two full season club seats. There are three of these packages for sale. This package costs $650 and will be delivered by our mascot Corky on February 14th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All devlieries must be within a 20 mile radius of Suplizio Field.

To order either of these packages, call our office at 970-255-7625.

