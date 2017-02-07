Valentine's Day Package, M-Braves Ticket Plans

February 7, 2017 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





Don't Delay - Valentine's Day is NEXT WEEK!

The #MBraves Valentine's Day Ticket Pack is available while supplies last. Call 888-BRAVES4 or stop by the Trustmark Park Box Office today to get yours. These also make perfect gifts if you like to purchase something small for your kids on Valentine's Day!

Orders must be picked up by Tuesday, February 14. No shipping.

Mini Ticket Plans & Undated Flex Plans

Many unique ticket plans are available for the 2017 Mississippi Braves season. Each plan offers something for everyone including UNDATED ticket vouchers for the fan that wants some flexibility with our Flex Plans. For the 2017 season, the M-Braves are offering the following plans:

WEEKEND PLAN - BUY

The Weekend Plan features a total of 33 M-Braves games.

(includes every Friday, Saturday & Sunday home game)

Dugout Seats $363 (save $99)

Field Seats $250 (save $47)

FULL FIREWORKS PLAN - BUY

The Full Fireworks Plan features a total of 24 M-Braves games complete with a post-game fireworks show.

(includes every Friday & Saturday home game plus Opening Night on Thurs., April 6 and our annual Independance Day Celebration on July 3)

Dugout Seats $280 (save $56)

Field Seats $185 (save $31)

FRIDAY FIREWORKS PLAN - BUY

The Friday Fireworks Plan features a total of 14 M-Braves games complete with a post-game fireworks show.

(includes every Friday home game plus Opening Night Thurs., April 6 and our annual Independance Day Celebration on July 3)

Dugout Seats $163 (save $33)

Field Seats $108 (save $18)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PLAN - BUY

The Thirsty Thursday package is for the fan who wants to enjoy the game with the added discount of $2 16oz. fountain drinks & domestic beer.

(includes all 12 Thirsty Thursday home games)

Dugout Seats $140 (save $28)

Field Seats $90 (save $18)

FLEX PLANS -- Undated Tickets!

Flex Plans are created with the understanding that you have a busy schedule. The plan you choose gives you a bundle of undated tickets that you may trade for the game(s) of your choice. You're flexible to choose your games in advance or that day. Use them all at one game or split them among several dates. It's your choice! These vouchers are valid for regular-season games only and expire at the end of the season.

35 Pack Flex Plan - BUYDugout Seats $350 (save $140)Field Seats $280 (save $35) 25 Pack Flex Plan - BUYDugout Seats $300 (save $50)Field Seats $200 (save $25) 12 Pack Flex Plan - BUYDugout Seats $147 (save $21)Field Seats $99 (save $9) 6 Pack Flex Plan - BUYDugout Seats $75 (save $9)Field Seats $51 (save $3)

For more information on Mini Ticket Plans or to order now, click here or call the Mississippi Braves at 888-BRAVES4 or 601-932-8788. You may also stop by the M-Braves Front Office Monday through Friday, 9-5 .

College Series Tickets On Sale Now

Individual college series tickets are available now at all locations. Game dates and times are listed below. All games start at 6:30 PM. Gates open at 5:00 PM. Tickets may be ordered online through Ticketmaster or by calling 888-BRAVES4. Read More

Tuesday, March 21

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss*

Tuesday, April 4

Southern Miss vs Ole Miss*

Tuesday, April 25

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss*

*denotes home team (will be located on the third base side)

GROUP OUTINGS

Suite Rentals

Yuengling Picnic Pavilion

Mitchell Signs Party Decks

Birthday & Team Parties

Business Meetings

Field of Dreams

Fundraisers

TICKET PACKAGES

