Valentine's Day Gift Packages on Sale Now
January 20, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians have the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the sports fan in your life-and it comes with a special delivery from Indians mascot Rowdie. The Indianapolis Indians Valentine's Day package includes an Indians t-shirt, four box seat ticket vouchers and four Gigi's cupcakes. The package is on sale now for $100.
Rowdie will deliver the Valentine's Day gift packages on Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Specific delivery times are not available for reservation. Packages must be delivered within a 20-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225).
Packages will also available for pickup in the Hot Corner Gift Shop for $75. These packages do not include delivery by Rowdie.
Quantities are limited. Visit IndyIndians.com/Shop to purchase your Indianapolis Indians Valentine's Day Package today.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
International League Stories from January 20, 2017
- Meet Our 2017 Intern Class - Indianapolis Indians
- Valentine's Day Gift Packages on Sale Now - Indianapolis Indians
- New HD Scoreboard Coming to Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Delino DeShields Back as Manager in 2017 - Louisville Bats
- Delino DeShields Returns for Third Season as Manager of The Bats - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.