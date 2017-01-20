Valentine's Day Gift Packages on Sale Now

January 20, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indianapolis Indians have the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the sports fan in your life-and it comes with a special delivery from Indians mascot Rowdie. The Indianapolis Indians Valentine's Day package includes an Indians t-shirt, four box seat ticket vouchers and four Gigi's cupcakes. The package is on sale now for $100.

Rowdie will deliver the Valentine's Day gift packages on Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Specific delivery times are not available for reservation. Packages must be delivered within a 20-mile radius of Victory Field (501 West Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225).

Packages will also available for pickup in the Hot Corner Gift Shop for $75. These packages do not include delivery by Rowdie.

Quantities are limited. Visit IndyIndians.com/Shop to purchase your Indianapolis Indians Valentine's Day Package today.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





International League Stories from January 20, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.