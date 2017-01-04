Valcourt Traded to Greenville Swamp Rabbits
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Alaska Aces winger Collin Valcourt has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.
Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations of the Aces Rob Murray made the announcement Wednesday.
Valcourt, 25, was acquired by the Aces last season from Quad Cities. In 37 games with Alaska, he scored 10 goals with 16 assists for 26 points and 101 penalty minutes.
Valcourt has only played in one game this season with the Aces, spending most of the season on the 21 day injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. He did not score and had 2 penalty minutes.
The Aces are in Idaho for games against the Steelheads today, Friday and Saturday at 5:10pm AST each day.
