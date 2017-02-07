Vahid Assadpour Named to Masl Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY (Feb. 7, 2017) - Kansas City Comets midfielder Vahid Assadpour was named to the Major Arena Soccer League's Team of the Week this afternoon. The team captain and assistant coach earned his spot on this week's team after scoring two goals and two assists in the Comets 10-4 victory over the St. Louis Ambush.

This is the second Team of the Week honor for Assadpour this season as he has led the Comets to the league's longest current win streak at seven games. In December the team was in third place in the Central Division. Now Assadpour and the Comets sit atop the standings with a one-game lead over the Cedar Rapids Rampage.

John Sosa was also named Honorable Mention on this week's roster. He had a goal, two assists and two blocks in the win against St. Louis.

The Comets put their streak on the line this weekend as they return home to the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena to face the Dallas Sidekicks on February 11th at 7:05p.m. CT. The Comets will be celebrating their annual Pink Night with special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit The Ali Kemp Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com for Saturday, along with every Comets home game this season.

The Kansas City Comets have a long rich history of indoor soccer in KC, including the 2014 MISL Championship. For tickets and information call 855.452.GOAL (4625)

