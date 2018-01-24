Utica Comets Reach Rare AHL Milestone

News Release

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets will become the second AHL franchise to reach 100 consecutive regular season sellouts with a full capacity crowd tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

In addition, the Comets continue the growing streak of sellout games with a current running total of 115 straight games.

The Comets are chasing the current AHL record for consecutive regular season home sellouts which is held by the St. John's IceCaps with 120 games, spanning October 10, 2011 to October 26, 2014.

In the 2017 offseason, a 26,000-square foot addition to the Adirondack Bank Center increased the seating capacity to 3,917. Previously in 2014, renovations were made to include a premium bar with a seating area and suite called the Zetlin's Lounge. This moved the seating capacity from 3,815 to 3,860.

This streak begins the third consecutive season the Comets fans have sold out the Adirondack Bank Center for all home games. To this point, a total of 27,419 fans walked through the doors to attend a Comets game during the season.

