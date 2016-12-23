Utah Uses Power Play to Defeat Colorado 3-1

Loveland, CO. - The Utah Grizzlies scored a pair of 5-on-3 power-play goals, while Colorado was held 0-for-6 on the man-advantage, as Utah picked up a 3-1 victory over the Eagles on Friday. Grizzlies defenseman Tim Daly collected a pair of goals, while Eagles forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel notched Colorado's lone goal in the contest.

Utah would jump out to an early lead on a 5-on-3 power-play goal from Daly, who took a cross-slot pass and wired it past Eagles goaltender Kent Simpson, giving the Grizzlies the 1-0 advantage just 6:31 into the first period.

With Utah leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Eagles would again find themselves on a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the second period and again it would be Daly who would make them pay. The 2nd year pro blasted home a slapshot from the left circle at the 7:14 mark of the middle frame to stretch the Grizzlies lead to 2-0.

Utah would light the lamp one more time before time expired in the second period, as forward Ralph Cuddemi deflected a shot from the point past Simpson, giving the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead with just 3:41 remaining.

Colorado would finally break through with 5:32 left in regulation when Pierro-Zabotel found a rebound in the crease and stuffed it into the net to cut Utah's lead to 3-1. The Eagles would pull Simpson in favor of the extra attacker, but would not be able to find another goal, falling by a final score of 3-1.

Troy Redmann claimed the win in net for Utah, stopping 33 of Colorado's 34 shots on goal. Kent Simpson suffered the loss for Colorado, turning aside 19 of Utah's 22 shots in the contest.

The Eagles kick off a three-game series against the Alaska Aces in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, December 30th at 9:15pm MT.

