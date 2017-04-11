USL\\"s Week Ahead: USL Game of the Week on ESPN3 Returns Tuesday Night (April 11-16, 2017)

News Release

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League, the world's largest Division II league, begins Week 4 of the 2017 regular season. The action starts Tuesday night with the return of the USL Game of the Week on ESPN3. OKC Energy FC hosts a 3-0-0 Sacramento Republic FC side with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Eastern Conference's first-place Tampa Bay Rowdies visit the second-place Louisville City FC on Saturday. In the West, the Swope Park Rangers host Sacramento Republic FC in a battle of two sides that enter the week with perfect records. Here are the USL essentials for the week ahead:

11 THINGS TO KNOW:

In the USL's 11 Things to Know, Nicholas Murray highlights Phoenix Rising FC's long anticipated first win and chronicles the last-minute drama from Saint Louis FC and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to the stunning strikes displayed by San Antonio FC's Kris Tyrpak and Orange County SC's Victor Pineda.

All 480 regular-season games, the 2017 USL Cup Playoffs and the 2017 USL Cup Final can be accessed via USLSoccer.com's Match Center: http://www.uslsoccer.com/match-center

BUZZING ON SOCIAL:

Corey Hertzog (@Hertzog_Corey): Huge 3 points last night! Couldn't be happier for the boys and @PghRiverhounds!! Doing something special! #newyear #newteam #BELIEVE

Luke Rooney (@luke_rooney): First win, first goals! Delighted for everybody @PHXRisingFC and honoured to be the first player to score for this ambitious club

Richmond Kickers (@RichmondKickers): The life of Kofi Nti was honored during Saturday's match at City Stadium WATCH > youtu.be/8zBKlzgSLSs #GloryGloryKofiNti

USL WEEK 4 SCHEDULE | RAPID-FIRE PREVIEWS:

Games in order of kickoff times (ET); host team listed first

Tuesday, April 11:

OKC Energy FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN3; Match Center): At Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City, Western Conference-leading Sacramento (3-0-0, 9 points) visits and Energy FC (0-2-1, 1 point) still in search of its first win. OKC is coming off a 1-0 loss to Rio Grande Valley FC during its Week 3 home opener. Sacramento defeated Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2-1 on the road. The matchup could feature Republic FC goalkeeper Evan Newton going against his former Energy FC side, where he was a finalist for USL Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2015 season. OKC will be shorthanded as Jose Barril and Richard Dixon serve one-game suspensions. (#OKCvSAC)

Wednesday, April 12:

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Saint Louis FC, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, two sides coming off dramatic last-minute comeback victories in Week 3 square off in Eastern Conference play. Corey Hertzog scored a stoppage-time winner to lead Pittsburgh (1-1-1, 4 points) to a 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery, ending Charleston's 11-game unbeaten streak against the Riverhounds. Saint Louis (2-0-1, 7 points) defeated the defending champion New York Red Bulls II 3-2 as Seth Rudolph tallied the winner in the 84th minute. This series has yet to feature a victor as they played to a pair of 1-1 draws in 2015. Pittsburgh's Danny Earls is eligible to play for the first time this year after serving a suspension that was assessed during the 2016 season. (#PGHvSTL) Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 8 p.m. ET (Match Center): At H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas, the Toros (1-2-0, 3 points) hope to ride the momentum of their first win when they host Colorado Springs (1-0-2, 5 points). RGV is coming off a 1-0 road victory against OKC Energy FC last week as Ruben Luna converted a second-half penalty kick for the Toros' first score of the season. RGV defender Victor Garza will not be available, serving a one-game suspension for his sending off against OKC for a dangerous tackle on Coy Craft. The Switchbacks, on the strength of an early Aaron King goal, played San Antonio FC to a 1-1 draw on the road in Week 3. (#RGVvCOS)

Friday, April 14:

New York Red Bulls II vs. Orlando City B, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J., the defending champion Red Bulls II (1-2-1, 4 points) try to shake off back-to-back losses when they host OCB (1-2-1, 4 points). New York dropped a 3-2 decision at Saint Louis FC for its second straight loss. Only once last year did NYRB II lose back-to-back games. OCB played to a 1-1 draw with the Charlotte Independence to wrap up Week 3, coming back for a point at home thanks to Albert Dikwa's first professional score. (#NYvORL)

Saturday, April 15:

Richmond Kickers vs. Ottawa Fury FC, 5 p.m. ET (Match Center): At City Stadium in Richmond, Va., league newcomer Fury FC (0-2-0, 0 points) wraps up a season-opening, three-game road trip against the Kickers (1-2-0, 3 points). Richmond has dropped back-to-back 1-0 decisions, most recently to Louisville City FC in Week 3. Ottawa, still in search of its first USL win, fell 1-0 to the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies. (#RICvOTT) Charleston Battery vs. Rochester Rhinos, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C., longtime rivals Charleston (2-1-0, 6 points) and Rochester (1-0-1, 4 points) meet for the first time this season. The Battery dropped their first match of the season as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds rallied for a 2-1 win this past Saturday to end Charleston's 11-game unbeaten streak against the Hounds. The Rhinos fought for a road points, playing Toronto FC II to a scoreless draw last Friday. Jamaican defender O'Brian Woodbine is eligible to suit up for Charleston after serving a suspension that carried over from the 2016 season. (#CHSvROC) Charlotte Independence vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Eagle Field in Rock Hill, S.C., the Riverhounds have a short turnaround from their Wednesday night match when they face Charlotte (0-1-1, 1 point). The Independence were holding onto a 1-0 lead with a Lewis Hilton score, but conceded with 20 minutes remaining and played Orlando City B to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. (#CLTvPGH) FC Cincinnati vs. Saint Louis FC, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, second-year FCC (1-2-0, 3 points) prepares for its long-awaited home opener after a three-game road swing. The club announced Monday that more than 15,000 tickets have already been sold. Cincinnati is coming off a 2-0 loss to Bethlehem Steel FC, which included an early sending off to Paul Nicholson who is suspended for this Saturday's game. STLFC will enter after its midweek clash with Pittsburgh. (#CINvSTL) Harrisburg City Islanders vs. Bethlehem Steel FC, 7 p.m. ET (Match Center): At FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pa., the City Islanders (1-1-0, 3 points) prepare for their home opener when they welcome Steel FC (1-1-0, 3 points). Both sides are coming off their first wins of the season. Seku Conneh recorded a second-half brace during Bethlehem's 2-0 victory against FC Cincinnati on Sunday. Harrisburg's Manolo Sanchez tallied the lone goal against his former New York Red Bulls II side for a 1-0 road win last Wednesday. (#HARvBST) Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., the first-place Rowdies (3-0-0, 6 points) put their perfect start on the line against Louisville (2-0-1, 7 points). City FC has posted back-to-back wins, most recently a 1-0 road victory against the Richmond Kickers. Former Kicker George Davis IV converted the winning PK for his 40th career goal. Tampa Bay, which has yet to concede a goal, defeated Ottawa Fury FC 1-0 on Saturday with Georgi Hristov tallying his third goal this season. City FC defender Sean Reynolds is eligible for selection for the first time this year after serving a suspension assessed during the 2016 season. (#LOUvTBR) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC, 8 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Monarchs (3-0-0, 9 points) look for their fourth straight win when they travel to face the Switchbacks. Real recently posted an action-packed 5-3 win against expansion side Reno 1868 FC last Thursday. The Switchbacks are playing in their second match in four days after traveling to face Rio Grande Valley FC on Wednesday. Last year's series featured only two goals in three games as the sides played to a scoreless draw and each earned a 1-0 victory as they posted a 1-1-1 record head-to-head. (#COSvSLC) Swope Park Rangers vs. Sacramento Republic FC, 8 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Mo., the Rangers (2-0-0, 6 points) play their first match in two and a half weeks when they host Republic FC. Swope Park last played on March 29, posting a 1-0 win against the Portland Timbers 2. Sacramento, on the other hand, will be in the midst of a busy week as the club traveled to face OKC Energy FC on Tuesday. (#SPRvSAC) San Antonio FC vs. Reno 1868 FC, 8:30 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, SAFC (2-0-1, 7 points) wraps up a three-game home stand against league newcomer Reno 1868 FC (0-2-1, 1 point). San Antonio needed some long-distance scoring magic from Kris Tyrpak to comeback for a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last week. Reno kept things interesting in Week 3 with a second-half brace from Dane Kelly, but ultimately fell 5-3. Kelly, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader, scored his 49th and 50th goals. Kelly and Tyrpak both represented last year's Swope Park Rangers team that advanced to the 2016 USL Cup Final. (#SAvRNO) LA Galaxy II vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2, 10:30 p.m. ET (Match Center): At StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium, the Galaxy II (1-2-0, 3 points) will attempt to turn around back-to-back losses when they host S2 (1-2-0, 3 points). Los Dos fell 2-1 to Phoenix Rising FC despite an Adonis Amaya goal that had the visiting side leading with 30 minutes remaining. Seattle has had some ups and downs in the early going, coming off a 3-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 this past Saturday. (#LAvSEA)

Sunday, April 16

Portland Timbers 2 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, 5 p.m. ET (Match Center): At Providence Park in Portland, Ore., the two Cascadia sides meet for the first time this season as Portland (0-4-0, 0 points) continues to search for its first win despite being in every match. T2 suffered a fourth-straight one-goal loss, dropping a 2-1 decision to Orange County SC on Saturday. WFC2 (1-1-1, 4 points) on the other hand is coming off its first win of the season, a 3-0 victory against Seattle Sounders FC 2 as Deklan Wynne tallied the winner early in the first half. (#PORvVAN)

USL WEEK 3 RESULTS

Tuesday, April 4:

Orlando City B 3, Toronto FC II 1 Wednesday, April 5:

Harrisburg City Islanders 1, New York Red Bulls II 0 Thursday, April 6:

Real Monarchs SLC 5, Reno 1868 FC 3 Friday, April 7:

Toronto FC II 0, Rochester Rhinos 0 San Antonio FC 1, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1 Saturday, April 8

Louisville City FC 1, Richmond Kickers 0 Orange County SC 2, Portland Timbers 2 (1) Orlando City B 1, Charlotte Independence 1 Phoenix Rising FC 2, LA Galaxy II 1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2, Charleston Battery 1 Rio Grande Valley FC 1, OKC Energy FC 0 Sacramento Republic FC 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 Saint Louis FC 3, New York Red Bulls II 2 Tampa Bay Rowdies 1, Ottawa Fury FC 0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (3), Seattle Sounders FC 2 (0) Sunday, April 9:

Bethlehem Steel FC 2, FC Cincinnati 0

