USL to Host Media Conference Call

News Release

USL President to discuss 2017 season, USL Cup and outlook for 2018

WHAT

After a record-breaking regular season and in advance of the 2017 USL Cup, the USL President will host a conference call with media to discuss:

Achievements and highlights from the 2017 USL season

The 2017 USL Cup

A look ahead for the 2018 USL season

WHO

Jake Edwards, USL President

WHEN

12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10

Media are asked to please dial in early. The call promptly begins at 12 p.m. ET

HOW

Media call-in: 1 (213) 929-4232

Access Code: 148-665-915

