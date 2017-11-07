November 7, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL)
News Release
USL President to discuss 2017 season, USL Cup and outlook for 2018
WHAT
After a record-breaking regular season and in advance of the 2017 USL Cup, the USL President will host a conference call with media to discuss:
Achievements and highlights from the 2017 USL season
The 2017 USL Cup
A look ahead for the 2018 USL season
WHO
Jake Edwards, USL President
WHEN
12 p.m. ET
Friday, November 10
Media are asked to please dial in early. The call promptly begins at 12 p.m. ET
HOW
Media call-in: 1 (213) 929-4232
Access Code: 148-665-915
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 7, 2017
- USL to Host Media Conference Call - USL
- FC CINCINNATI SPEEDS TO 10K MARK IN SEASON TICKETS SOLD - FC Cincinnati
- Louisville plays host to Swope Park in 2017 USL Cup - USL
- FC CINCINNATI SPEEDS TO 10K MARK IN SEASON TICKETS SOLD - FC Cincinnati
- RGV Vipers Drop Season Home Opener against League Newcomer Wisconsin Herd - Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
- Paul Nicholson Announces Retirement - FC Cincinnati
- Paul Nicholson Announces Retirement - FC Cincinnati