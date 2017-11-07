USL to Host Media Conference Call

November 7, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL)

News Release

USL President to discuss 2017 season, USL Cup and outlook for 2018

WHAT

After a record-breaking regular season and in advance of the 2017 USL Cup, the USL President will host a conference call with media to discuss:

Achievements and highlights from the 2017 USL season

The 2017 USL Cup

A look ahead for the 2018 USL season

WHO

Jake Edwards, USL President

WHEN

12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10

Media are asked to please dial in early. The call promptly begins at 12 p.m. ET

HOW

Media call-in: 1 (213) 929-4232

Access Code: 148-665-915

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board

United Soccer League Stories from November 7, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central