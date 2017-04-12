USL Discipline Report Week 3

News Release

TAMPA, Fla. - The following is the USL's discipline report for Week 3 of the 2017 United Soccer League season:

Five players were issued one-game suspensions and issued undisclosed fines this past week. FC Cincinnati's Paul Nicholson was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity as the final defender during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Bethlehem Steel FC. He will miss Saturday's home opener against Saint Louis FC on Saturday.

Rio Grande Valley FC defender Victor Garza was sent off in the closing minutes of this past Saturday's 1-0 win against OKC Energy FC for dangerous foul against OKC's Coy Craft. Garza serves his suspension Wednesday night against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The remainder of the disciplinary infractions have already been served. Orlando City B's Pierre Da Silva, who was sent off during OCB's April 4 win against Toronto FC II, served his one-game suspension this past Saturday when Orlando drew with Charlotte. OKC Energy FC teammates Richard Dixon and Jose Barril, who were both sent off this past Saturday against Rio Grande Valley FC, served their one-game suspensions Tuesday night against Sacramento Republic FC.

