USL Discipline Report Week 23

The Charlotte Independence's Alex Martinez has been suspended four games after his ejection for spitting at an opponent in this past Saturday's game against Toronto FC II. Martinez will miss the Independence's games against the Richmond Kickers (Sept. 2), the Charleston Battery (Sept. 9), Ottawa Fury FC (Sept. 16) and the Tampa Bay Rowdies (Sept. 23).

The Swope Park Rangers' Soony Saad has been suspended for three games after being sent off for violent conduct in the club's contest with Reno 1868 FC. Saad will be ineligible for the Rangers' games against OKC Energy FC (Sept. 2), Orange County SC (Sept. 9) and San Antonio FC (Sept. 17).

Three other players have been suspended for one game after receiving red cards in Week 23. Saint Louis FC's Seth Rudolph is ineligible for Wednesday night's game against Toronto FC II, Tulsa Roughnecks FC's Modou Jadama is ineligible for Wednesday night's game against Seattle Sounders FC 2 and Reno 1868 FC's Brenton Griffiths is ineligible for Saturday night's game against Orange County SC.

Ottawa Fury FC assistant coach Bruce Grobbelaar has received a one-game suspension after being sent from the bench in this past Sunday's game with the New York Red Bulls II. Grobbelaar will be unavailable for the club's game against Saint Louis FC on Sept. 3.

OKC Energy FC's Coady Andrews is no longer on caution accumulation warning, having had one caution removed under the USL's Good Behavior incentive to place him on three cautions for the season.

The following 40 players enter their upcoming matches one caution away from a yellow card accumulation suspension. A fifth caution would result in a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine. Here is the breakdown per club: * Bethlehem Steel FC (5): Anthony Fontana, Matthew Real, Seku Conneh, Giliano Wijnaldum, Auston Trusty * Charleston Battery (1): Taylor Mueller * Charlotte Independence (1): Enzo Martinez * Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2): Josh Phillips, Tae-Seong Kim * FC Cincinnati (1): Sem de Wit * Harrisburg City Islanders (2): Abbas Mohammed, Mouhamed Dabo * Louisville City FC (2): George Davis IV, Paco Craig * New York Red Bulls II (2): David Abidor, Andrew Tinari * Orlando City B (2): Seb Hines, Fernando Timbo * Ottawa Fury FC (1): Sergio Manesio * Phoenix Rising FC (5): JJ Greer, Didier Drogba, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Kody Wakasa, Omar Bravo * Pittsburgh Riverhounds (2): Tobi Adewole, Danny Earls * Real Monarchs SLC (1): Michael Gallagher * Reno 1868 FC (2): Jordan Murrell, Lindo Mfeka * Rochester Rhinos (1): Wal Fall * San Antonio FC (4): Sebastien Ibeagha, Cesar Elizondo, Mark O'Ojong, Kris Tyrpak * Swope Park Rangers (2): Lebo Moloto, Liam Doyle * Tampa Bay Rowdies (1): Keith Savage * Toronto FC II (1): Liam Fraser * Tulsa Roughnecks FC (1): Jorge Luis Corrales * Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (1): Francis de Vries

The following are one caution away from a yellow card accumulation suspension for receiving an eighth caution, which would result in a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine: * Harrisburg City Islanders (1): Tiago Calvano * LA Galaxy II (1): Alejandro Covarrubias * Orlando City B (2): Richie Laryea, Zach Ellis-Hayden * San Antonio FC (1): Stephen McCarthy * Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (1): David Norman Jr.

