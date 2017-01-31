USL Announces 2017 Sounders FC 2 Schedule
January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - The United Soccer League today released Sounders FC 2's schedule for the 2017 campaign. From March 26 through October 15, S2 is set to compete in 32 league fixtures - including 16 contests at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. As announced last week, the 2017 campaign begins with a season-opener against Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday, March 26 at Starfire Stadium.
After facing Sacramento, the two-match homestand wraps-up with a Cascadia clash against Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday, April 2. S2 also hosts Portland on Friday, May 5 and makes its lone visit to T2 on Saturday, August 19.
Four of the club's first six matches are set to be played at Starfire Stadium, with S2 hosting Real Monarchs SLC (April 22) and San Antonio FC (April 25) after back-to-back Saturday matches on the road at Whitecaps FC 2 and LA Galaxy II.
On May 20, S2 visits Reno 1868 FC for the first-ever matchup between the two sides. Reno, an affiliate of the San Jose Earthquakes, enters its inaugural USL campaign in 2017. S2 then hosts Reno on Saturday, September 9 to begin a three-match homestand to conclude the 2017 home slate. The Rave Green host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on September 16 before facing Phoenix Rising FC, formerly Arizona United, in the home finale on Wednesday, September 20.
S2 wraps-up the campaign with three road matches in the Midwest, beginning with a Saturday, October 8 contest at Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson's side then visits the Swope Park Rangers on Wednesday, October 11 before ending the regular-season campaign at OKC Energy FC on Sunday, October 15.
2017 S2 season ticket packages, starting at just $95 for the full season, are currently available at SoundersFC.com/S2/Tickets . S2 flex plans, single match tickets and group tickets are set to be made available in the coming weeks. For more information on S2 ticket options, call 877-MLS-GOAL or email Sales@SoundersFC.com .
2017 S2 USL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
Sunday
March 26
Sacramento Republic FC
Sunday
April 2
Timbers 2
Saturday
April 8
Whitecaps FC 2
Saturday
April 15
LA Galaxy II
Saturday
April 22
Real Monarchs SLC
Tuesday
April 25
San Antonio FC
Saturday
April 29
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Friday
May 5
Timbers 2
Saturday
May 13
San Antonio FC
Saturday
May 20
Reno 1868 FC
Sunday
May 28
Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday
June 3
LA Galaxy II
Saturday
June 10
Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
Monday
June 19
OKC Energy FC
Saturday
June 24
Orange County Blues SC
Saturday
July 1
Whitecaps FC 2
Saturday
July 8
Real Monarchs SLC
Sunday
July 16
Orange County Blues SC
Thursday
July 20
Swope Park Rangers
Sunday
July 23
Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday
July 29
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sunday
August 6
Rio Grande Valley FC
Sunday
August 13
Whitecaps FC 2
Saturday
August 19
Portland Timbers 2
Wednesday
August 30
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Saturday
September 2
Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday
September 9
Reno 1868 FC
Saturday
September 16
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Wednesday
September 20
Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday
October 7
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Wednesday
October 11
Swope Park Rangers
Sunday
October 15
OKC Energy FC
* Bold denotes home match at Starfire Stadium
ABOUT SOUNDERS FC 2
Announced on October 14, 2014, Sounders FC 2 is the USL affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC. S2 represents a link between the Sounders FC Academy and Sounders FC First Team. Playing its home matches at Starfire Stadium, S2 emphasizes development and community involvement, and provides a consistent and competitive professional environment for promising Academy players and select First Team players to progress. The team operates under the management of Sounders FC and the Sounders Community Trust, an unprecedented, fan-governed non-profit organization that holds a 20-percent interest in the team.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017
- Coy Craft Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp Ahead Of - FC Dallas
- Cathro, Huitema on Canada Women's National Team Roster - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Announces Updated Schedule for the 2017 MLS Regular - New York City FC
- USL Announces 2017 Sounders FC 2 Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago's Soldier Field to Host - Chicago Fire
- Soldier Field in Chicago to Host 2017 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- Paunovic to Coach 2017 Target MLS All-Star Game - Chicago Fire
- Whitecaps FC 2 Announce 2017 USL Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- U.S. U-20 National Team Invites Real Salt Lake Trio to CONCACAF Championship Prep Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Sign French- Dr Congolese Defender Chris Mavinga - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Mourn the Loss of Former - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Center Back Hassan Ndam - New York Red Bulls
- Timbers Defender Gbenga Arokoyo to Undergo Surgery for Achilles - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Haris Medunjanin - Philadelphia Union
- Finally Back to Full Health, Manneh Ready to Shine - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake MF Omar Holness Called into Jamaica for Friendlies - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.