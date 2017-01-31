USL Announces 2017 Sounders FC 2 Schedule

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release





SEATTLE, WASH. - The United Soccer League today released Sounders FC 2's schedule for the 2017 campaign. From March 26 through October 15, S2 is set to compete in 32 league fixtures - including 16 contests at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. As announced last week, the 2017 campaign begins with a season-opener against Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday, March 26 at Starfire Stadium.

After facing Sacramento, the two-match homestand wraps-up with a Cascadia clash against Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday, April 2. S2 also hosts Portland on Friday, May 5 and makes its lone visit to T2 on Saturday, August 19.

Four of the club's first six matches are set to be played at Starfire Stadium, with S2 hosting Real Monarchs SLC (April 22) and San Antonio FC (April 25) after back-to-back Saturday matches on the road at Whitecaps FC 2 and LA Galaxy II.

On May 20, S2 visits Reno 1868 FC for the first-ever matchup between the two sides. Reno, an affiliate of the San Jose Earthquakes, enters its inaugural USL campaign in 2017. S2 then hosts Reno on Saturday, September 9 to begin a three-match homestand to conclude the 2017 home slate. The Rave Green host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on September 16 before facing Phoenix Rising FC, formerly Arizona United, in the home finale on Wednesday, September 20.

S2 wraps-up the campaign with three road matches in the Midwest, beginning with a Saturday, October 8 contest at Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson's side then visits the Swope Park Rangers on Wednesday, October 11 before ending the regular-season campaign at OKC Energy FC on Sunday, October 15.

2017 S2 season ticket packages, starting at just $95 for the full season, are currently available at SoundersFC.com/S2/Tickets . S2 flex plans, single match tickets and group tickets are set to be made available in the coming weeks. For more information on S2 ticket options, call 877-MLS-GOAL or email Sales@SoundersFC.com .

2017 S2 USL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

Sunday

March 26

Sacramento Republic FC

Sunday

April 2

Timbers 2

Saturday

April 8

Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday

April 15

LA Galaxy II

Saturday

April 22

Real Monarchs SLC

Tuesday

April 25

San Antonio FC

Saturday

April 29

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Friday

May 5

Timbers 2

Saturday

May 13

San Antonio FC

Saturday

May 20

Reno 1868 FC

Sunday

May 28

Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday

June 3

LA Galaxy II

Saturday

June 10

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Monday

June 19

OKC Energy FC

Saturday

June 24

Orange County Blues SC

Saturday

July 1

Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday

July 8

Real Monarchs SLC

Sunday

July 16

Orange County Blues SC

Thursday

July 20

Swope Park Rangers

Sunday

July 23

Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday

July 29

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sunday

August 6

Rio Grande Valley FC

Sunday

August 13

Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday

August 19

Portland Timbers 2

Wednesday

August 30

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Saturday

September 2

Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday

September 9

Reno 1868 FC

Saturday

September 16

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Wednesday

September 20

Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday

October 7

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Wednesday

October 11

Swope Park Rangers

Sunday

October 15

OKC Energy FC

* Bold denotes home match at Starfire Stadium

ABOUT SOUNDERS FC 2

Announced on October 14, 2014, Sounders FC 2 is the USL affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC. S2 represents a link between the Sounders FC Academy and Sounders FC First Team. Playing its home matches at Starfire Stadium, S2 emphasizes development and community involvement, and provides a consistent and competitive professional environment for promising Academy players and select First Team players to progress. The team operates under the management of Sounders FC and the Sounders Community Trust, an unprecedented, fan-governed non-profit organization that holds a 20-percent interest in the team.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.