USL Announces 2017 Conference Alignment
January 9, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Rio Grande Valley FC Toros News Release
TAMPA, Florida - The United Soccer League has announced today the 2017 season structure. The 30 teams will play 32 games this season and will continue to play in a two-conference alignment, with both conferences having 15 teams.
The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros will continue to compete in the Western Conference but there will be slight changes to the opponents the team will face in the conference. Expansion team Reno 1868 FC will play in the Western Conference and Saint Louis FC will rejoin the Eastern Conference. League newcomers Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC will play in the Eastern Conference.
For the 2017 season, the RGV FC Toros will have 32 scheduled matches in a span a 30 weeks. Regular season starts on March 24-26 and will conclude on October 13-15. Each team will face each of their conference rivals twice, one home and one away game. The remaining four games will be played against regional rivals or cross-conference opponents. The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for post-season play. The full 2017 USL schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
Season tickets for RGVFC's inaugural season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling the team at 956-279-6815. For more information about RGVFC, visit www.rgvfc.com.
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Bethlehem Steel FC
LA Galaxy II
Charleston Battery
OKC Energy FC
Charlotte Independence
Orange County Blues FC
FC Cincinnati
Phoenix Rising FC
Harrisburg City Islanders
Portland Timbers 2
Louisville City FC
Real Monarchs SLC
New York Red Bulls II
Reno 1868 FC
Orlando City B
Rio Grande Valley FC
Ottawa Fury FC
Sacramento Republic FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds
San Antonio FC
Richmond Kickers
Seattle Sounders FC 2
Rochester Rhinos
Swope Park Rangers
Saint Louis FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Toronto FC II
-RGVFC Toros-
