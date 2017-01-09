USL Announces 2017 Conference Alignment

TAMPA, Florida - The United Soccer League has announced today the 2017 season structure. The 30 teams will play 32 games this season and will continue to play in a two-conference alignment, with both conferences having 15 teams.

The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros will continue to compete in the Western Conference but there will be slight changes to the opponents the team will face in the conference. Expansion team Reno 1868 FC will play in the Western Conference and Saint Louis FC will rejoin the Eastern Conference. League newcomers Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC will play in the Eastern Conference.

For the 2017 season, the RGV FC Toros will have 32 scheduled matches in a span a 30 weeks. Regular season starts on March 24-26 and will conclude on October 13-15. Each team will face each of their conference rivals twice, one home and one away game. The remaining four games will be played against regional rivals or cross-conference opponents. The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for post-season play. The full 2017 USL schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Season tickets for RGVFC's inaugural season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling the team at 956-279-6815. For more information about RGVFC, visit www.rgvfc.com.

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bethlehem Steel FC

LA Galaxy II

Charleston Battery

OKC Energy FC

Charlotte Independence

Orange County Blues FC

FC Cincinnati

Phoenix Rising FC

Harrisburg City Islanders

Portland Timbers 2

Louisville City FC

Real Monarchs SLC

New York Red Bulls II

Reno 1868 FC

Orlando City B

Rio Grande Valley FC

Ottawa Fury FC

Sacramento Republic FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

San Antonio FC

Richmond Kickers

Seattle Sounders FC 2

Rochester Rhinos

Swope Park Rangers

Saint Louis FC

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Toronto FC II

-RGVFC Toros-

United Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2017

