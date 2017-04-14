USL | NYRB II #NYvORL Quote Sheet

News Release

New York Red Bulls II Quotes vs. Orlando City B:

April 14, 2017 - MSU Soccer Park

Man of the Match - Vincent Bezecourt - NYRB II (MF)

1) Thoughts on your goal?

" That was really tight, just above the box I think and then Justin Bilyeu played me a great ball to my feet and I saw the guy coming from behind me so I took a touch, tried going to my right and I hit it with my right foot and I got lucky enough to put it into the corner. Good ball from Bilyeu, pretty good finish from me. I ' m happy about the goal. "

Junior Flemmings - NYRB II (F)

1) Thoughts on your first goal of the year?

" This is my first 90 minutes after being out for 7 1/2 months so I just want to give thanks. It has been paying off in training and ultimately came off in the game so I ' m actually grateful for the first goal of the season. "

2) Mentality and attitude coming into this game after being out for so long ...

" Firstly, I want to say thanks to the coaching staff and also my agent. Those are the ones that were there for me. Mentally, it is very frustrating but I wanted to play this beautiful game again so I got to do what is best to get back onto the pitch and I did. "

3) Whether the six day rest helped him go the full 90 for the first time in 2017?

" Yes, it actually did. I ' ve been putting in a lot of work during the offseason. Even on rest days you do a little bit more. It paid off in the game. That ' s my mentality, just keep working hard everyday and hopefully I can help the team whichever way I can. "

4) On missed chances ...

" They came at us in the second half. They started running and we actually switched our formation. We wanted to get back into the game and take control. After we started getting back our footing after the first fifteen minutes you can see it started paying dividends with us going forward and ultimately we got the third goal. "

John Wolyniec - NYRB II Head Coach

1) Thoughts on how the team adjusted to the game tactically ...

" You know, it ' s a competitive game. It ' s two MLS II teams and a bunch of guys that want to prove themselves so a chippiness sometimes starts from one play or could be the result of the way the game goes but it was not something we really wanted to focus on. We felt like in a lot of ways we played well and limited their chances and created enough to obviously get a result. It ' s an important lesson for our guys to learn to respond to those types of things in a positive and aggressive way. "

2) Comments about the team ' s crowded scheduled coming into this match

" Yeah, the beginning of the season has been a little tricky as far as managing players and minutes. We have a number of guys with injuries. It ' s inherent in our team, especially because we have guys coming in, either they ' re playing professionally for the first time, or playing our style for the first time, or younger guys, or academy guys, and you know this is a physical load that ' s higher than what they ' re used to and that can result in certain injuries. It certainly was difficult last week and obviously this week we had a little bit more energy but I would still challenge our guys to do more, however, it ' s the early part of the season. It ' s going to be like this with our team every year. "

3) Comments on Vincent Bezecourt ' s play and whether he is catching the attention of the first-team

" I would say he is playing with a lot of confidence. He seems to be in on every goal we have and every chance we create. If you talk about Vincent the first thing you ever talk about is his ability to make plays whether it be on the finishing end or setting up end and that ' s what we love about him. He is clearly playing confidently and I think he is trying to prove something, which I hope all of our guys are. He just needs to work on some little things and owning his space a little bit more out there and staying focused through 90 minutes but it is clear that he is one of the most dangerous players for us on the field right now. "

3) Comments on Junior Flemmings

" I think Junior showed last year that in USL he can be a dangerous player and he had a really frustrating offseason due to injury and we are going to have to be patient with him and I have been over the first few games. Now, he is feeling a bit better and you can see him getting results. I would still challenge him as well to do more but we are going to be patient with him because we know he went seven months without playing a game and it ' s hard to judge where he is or whether he is back to 100%. Clearly tonight he took a step in the right direction and showed that he can make plays at this level. "

