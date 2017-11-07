USA\\"s Schedule Set for 2018 CONCACAF

News Release

CHICAGO (Nov. 7, 2015) - The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has conducted the final draw for the upcoming 2018 CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship, which will run from Jan. 18-28 in Trinidad & Tobago. Drawn into Group B, the United States will open the tournament on Jan. 19 against Nicaragua, then play on Jan. 21 against the first-place finisher from the soon-to-be held Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament before finishing group play against Mexico on Jan. 23.

"We are very excited to know our opponents for the tournament," U.S. U-20 WNT head coach Jitka Klimkova said. "The CONCACAF region is always getting better and knowing our path gives us even more focus for our preparations, which have been going well. We've had four camps and played nine international games in the first half of 2017 and we're inviting 30 players to the training camp in November. We want to revisit a of couple players who haven't been involved with us for a while and we want to see some new players who had great college seasons. We'll play another three international games during the 2017 Nike International Friendlies in Florida in the beginning of December, and the last piece of our preparations before we go to Trinidad and Tobago will be a camp at the end of December."

The 2018 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship features eight nations divided into two groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group will qualify for the semifinals, with the winners of those games along with the winner of the third-place match earning berths to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.

All three of the USA's group games kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The semifinal matches will take place on Friday, Jan. 26, and the Championship and Third-Place match are scheduled for Jan. 28.

