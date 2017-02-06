USA Rugby to Defend Undefeated Record in Round Rock

February 6, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





USA Rugby to defend undefeated record in Round Rock against Brazil, February 11

The USA Rugby Men's Eagles will be led by Todd Clever of the Austin Huns Rugby Club when they take on Brazil in the second week of the Americas Rugby Championship. This past week, the Eagles defeated Uruguay in dramatic fashion 29-23 to go 1-0 in tournament play. Last year the Men's Eagles defeated Canada handedly in front of a raucous crowd at Dell Diamond and will look for similar success against Brazil.

Head Coach John Mitchell was once the youngest head man for the New Zealand All Blacks, arguably the greatest rugby nation in history, and will lead the USA in his second year. The Eagles will also have the benefit of playing with former SMU standout football player Aaron "Spike" Davis. Davis led PRO Rugby North America in scoring in their inaugural season last year. Joining Davis is young fly half Ben Cima who made a 50+ meter (55+ yard) game-winning kick vs. Canada at Dell Diamond last year .

See the full camp roster .

CREDENTIALS: All media interested in covering the USA Rugby Men's Eagles National Team during their Americas Rugby Championship Tournament home match against Brazil may apply for credentials via the USA Rugby website . Additionally, interview opportunities with players and coaches can be scheduled by contacting Communications Manager Nick Sero ( nsero@usarugby.org, 412-759-3141). Please see the team's training schedule for sessions open to media .

WHEN: USA v. Brazil, Feb. 11 - 6:00 pm CT

WHERE:

Dell Diamond (USA v. Brazil)

3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Round Rock, TX 78665

DETAILS: The Americas Rugby Championship is a tournament consisting of the top-six ranked Rugby Unions in North and South America (USA, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Uruguay). Each match also holds international ranking implications, as determined by the international governing body World Rugby.

This is the second season of the points based tournament. In 2016, the USA took second behind Argentina. Each team will play the other one time, the nation with the most points at the end of the tournament will be deemed the champion. The point structure is as follows: Win 4-points, Draw 2 points, Four Tries Scored bonus 1 point, Seven or less point loss 1 point.

View standings, results and stat leaders >>>

With the Rugby World Cup 2019 on the horizon, the USA will look to build their current squad with a younger generation of rugby stars. The Americas Rugby Championship has opened the door for increased playing opportunities for domestic players to earn their place on the National Team and alongside International professionals.

