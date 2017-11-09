Updated Broadcast Schedule Announced for Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships

News Release

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced broadcast information and a time change for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships. Leg 1 features a doubleheader on Tuesday, November 21, as Columbus Crew SC host Toronto FC at 8 p.m. ET, while Seattle Sounders FC at the Houston Dynamo has been moved a half hour earlier to begin coverage at 9:30 p.m. ET.

