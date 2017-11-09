November 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced broadcast information and a time change for the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships. Leg 1 features a doubleheader on Tuesday, November 21, as Columbus Crew SC host Toronto FC at 8 p.m. ET, while Seattle Sounders FC at the Houston Dynamo has been moved a half hour earlier to begin coverage at 9:30 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from November 9, 2017
- Three FC Dallas Players Undergo Offseason Surgery - FC Dallas
- Kurt Schmid Departs Sounders FC to Join LA Galaxy - Seattle Sounders FC
- IMPACT'S ACADEMY ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP WITH WEST OTTAWA SOCCER CLUB - Montreal Impact
- Soundbytes: Ike Opara Named MLS Defender of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
- KICKOFF TIME CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR FIRST LEG OF WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP - Seattle Sounders FC
- Updated Broadcast Schedule Announced for Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Championships - MLS
- LA Galaxy Hire Kurt Schmid as Director of Player Personnel and Scouting - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Sporting KC's Ike Opara Named MLS Defender of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
- Sporting Kansas City Defender Ike Opara Named MLS Defender of the Year - MLS
- Chris Rolfe Announces Retirement - D.C. United
- Chris Rolfe Announces Retirement - D.C. United