Upcoming Stingrays Promotions=21

STINGRAYS PROMOTIONAL UPDATE - JANUARY 31 Sunday, February 12th - Trading Card Set Giveaway #2 The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive the second set of this year's Stingrays collectible trading cards featuring forwards Steven McParland, Patrick Gaul, Kelly Zajac, Rob Flick and goaltender Parker Milner. A Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks family-friendly start time of 3:05 p.m.

Rays Fans Rock The House Saturday night's 5-4 overtime win against Florida saw more than 7,000 Stingrays fans pack the North Charleston Coliseum. In addition to providing a boost to the team on the ice, Rays fans helped a great cause by raising money for the Charleston Ronald McDonald House during the team's specialty jersey auction after the game. The top selling jersey was forward Rob Flick's which went for $1,000!

More Fun As A Group! Looking for something to do with your friends, family or co-workers? Look no further than a South Carolina Stingrays game! The Stingrays are proud to offer special pricing for group outings of 10 or more people! For more information on group outings please call our offices at 843-744-2248.

Tuesday, February 14th vs. Atlanta - Valentine's Night Green, Yellow, Red Valentines night featuring a Stingrays Happy Hour with $2 Beers from 6-8 p.m. and $2 Hot Dogs all night! The rules are simple: wear red if you are taken this Valentines Day, wear yellow if as Facebook would say, "It's Complicated", and wear green if you are single and ready to mingle!

Saturday, February 18th - Pack The House Night Pack The House night features any seat for just $10! The Stingrays will also be wearing specialty military themed jerseys which will be auctioned off to fans immediately after the game to raise money for America's Mighty Warriors. Parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will be free of charge!

Saturday, March 11th vs. Florida - Pink In The Rink/Joe Devin Bobblehead The Stingrays annual Pink in the Rink night and Joe Devin Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of 102.5 WXLY, ABC News 4 and Trident Health! The team will wear specialty pink jerseys and the ice will be colored pink! Immediately following the game, player jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for breast cancer treatment and research. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Joe Devin Bobblehead.

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Ticket packages and Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits. For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

