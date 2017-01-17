Upcoming Stingrays Promotions

Sunday, January 22 - Spider-Man Live!

Spidey takes a break from crime-fighting to hang out with fans and take some pictures! South Carolina takes on in-state rival Greenville at a Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks family-friendly start time of 3:05 pm.

More Fun As A Group!

Looking for something to do with your friends, family or co-workers? Look no further than a South Carolina Stingrays game! The Stingrays are proud to offer special pricing for group outings of 10 or more people! For more information on group outings please call our offices at 843-744-2248.

Saturday, January 28 - Youth Jersey Giveaway

Courtesy of 104.5 WRFQ, 103.5 WEZL and McDonalds, the first 1,500 children 14-and-under will receive a Stingrays replica Youth Jersey. The Stingrays will also be wearing specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned to fans immediately after the contest to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston. Parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will be free of charge!

Sunday, February 12th - Trading Card Set Giveaway #2

The first 2,000 fans will receive the second set of this year's Stingrays collectible trading cards featuring some of your favorite Stingrays players. A Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks family-friendly start time of 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th - Pack The House Night

Pack The House night features any seat for just $10! The Stingrays will also be wearing specialty military themed jerseys which will be auctioned off to fans immediately after the game to raise money for America's Mighty Warriors. Parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will be free of charge!

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Ticket packages and Groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits. For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

Follow the Stingrays at StingraysHockey.com, Facebook (@SCStingraysHockey) and Twitter (@SCStingrays) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Rays on Instagram (@scstingrayshockey).

