UNLV Godman Signs with Gold Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce that Jacob Godman will be joining the team for the 2018 season. "Our roster is continuing to grow with strong and exceptional players. We're excited to see the talent that Jacob has and to see how our team turns out," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Jacob comes to the team as both a right-handed pitcher and catcher from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The freshman is currently majoring in Psychology and has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old.

During his high school season, Godman had an impressive .420 AVG and a 1.02 ERA with 14 innings pitched and 13 strikeouts.

Jacob wants all the Gold Sox fans to know that they should "be ready for a great season and get ready for some great Gold Sox baseball!"

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

