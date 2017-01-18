University of Toronto to Host Coaching Conference

Toronto FC announced on Wednesday that it will partner with the University of Toronto for the sixth annual National Soccer Coaching Conference the weekend of January 27-29.

Coaches from all over the world will provide coaching education to coaches of all levels, with a goal of helping to raise the standard of play in Canada. Jason Bent, the head coach of Toronto FC II, will be among the featured speakers at the conference, which is presented by Bell and supported by the Canadian Soccer Association.

"We would like to thank the University of Toronto for putting this together and bringing together such an outstanding group of coaches," said Steven Caldwell, the former TFC captain who is now the club's Director of Corporate Development. "This is a perfect opportunity for all coaches to gain knowledge and experience from highly reputable and respected coaches from all over the world."

Featured speakers and clinicians at the conference include Raymond Verheijen, the founder of the World Football Academy; Marcel Lucassen, the World Football Academy's technical expert; Carolina Morace, the former coach of the Canadian Women's National Team who is now the Head Coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Women's National Team; Jean-Claude Giuntini, the head coach of France's U-19 national team; Richard Grootscholten, the academy director at Feyernoord Rotterdam Football Club; Ray Clark, the director of coaching and development for the Canadian Soccer Association; and Bryan Rosenfeld, the Ontario Soccer Association's manager of high performance.

"The conference is a terrific event for our club," said Bent, a former Canadian international player who has been a coach in the TFC system since 2008. "In the six years that the event has been held we've seen great improvements in the way young players are trained and coached in Canada."

The event begins on Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. at Varsity Centre Dome (299 Bloor St. W) at the University of Toronto and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more information, visit the conference website at: www.nscc.utoronto.ca

