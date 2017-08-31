United We Rise for Houston

News Release

ATLANTA - August 31, 2017 - Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS today called on fans and supporters of both clubs to join the relief effort for those affected by the unprecedented flooding and devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Blank also announced that The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will match fan contributions up to $1 million when they donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund .

Give Back To Others is one of six core values of the Blank Family of Businesses with the understanding that together, we can have a larger collective impact. Millions of people in Texas, including many from partner clubs, the NFL's Houston Texans and MLS's Houston Dynamo, have been affected by the flooding. Blank, his family foundation and both clubs will use their collective platforms to actively promote helping with relief efforts.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out for the people of Houston and surrounding areas as they begin a long recovery from the impact of this terrible disaster, as well as the heroes that have sprung into action showing us great courage and again reminding us of the very best of America," said Blank. "The work and resources needed by the people there are going to be almost unimaginable so we hope the incredible fans of both of our teams will join us by giving whatever they can to support our brothers and sisters in a time of incredible need."

The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Fans are encouraged to donate using the following link: https://www.redcross.org/falconsunited-pub . Contributions made by Sept. 15 matched 1:1 up to $1 million.

About The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Formed in 1995, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation promotes innovative solutions to transform the lives of youth and their families, seeking results that move communities beyond what seems possible today.

The Foundation invests in education, parks and greenspace, youth development, community redevelopment, and the arts, and leads giving programs for each of the Blank Family of Businesses, including the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, and West Creek Ranch. Mr. Blank, chairman of the foundation, co-founded The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, in 1978 and retired from the company as co-chairman in 2001. Through the foundation and his family's personal giving, Mr. Blank has granted nearly $300 million to various charitable organizations.

For more information about The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, visit www.blankfoundation.org or follow us on Facebook @BlankFamilyFoundation or Twitter @BlankFoundation.

