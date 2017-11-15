United Soccer League to Make Major Market Announcement

November 15, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Harrisburg City Islanders
News Release
A major USL announcement on Wednesday, November 15 will impact Central Pennsylvania
Who: The United Soccer League (USL)
The Harrisburg City Islanders
Harrisburg City Islanders Ownership
What: The USL will make a major market announcement about the Harrisburg USL organization.
When: Wednesday, November 15th at1:30 PM EST
Where: The USL will post an official announcement online at uslsoccer.com, with an official release to follow.
Why: This announcement will mark a major change in the USL and the professional soccer market in Central Pennsylvania. The announcement will be of interest not only to Harrisburg media and fans, but the entire region of Central Pennsylvania.
How: The announcement will be made digitally by the USL.
All media inquiries, interview requests, or requests for imagery should be sent to press@cityislanders.com
