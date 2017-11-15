United Soccer League to Make Major Market Announcement

Harrisburg City Islanders

November 15, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Harrisburg City Islanders

News Release

A major USL announcement on Wednesday, November 15 will impact Central Pennsylvania

Who: The United Soccer League (USL)

The Harrisburg City Islanders

Harrisburg City Islanders Ownership

What: The USL will make a major market announcement about the Harrisburg USL organization.

When: Wednesday, November 15th at1:30 PM EST

Where: The USL will post an official announcement online at uslsoccer.com, with an official release to follow.

Why: This announcement will mark a major change in the USL and the professional soccer market in Central Pennsylvania. The announcement will be of interest not only to Harrisburg media and fans, but the entire region of Central Pennsylvania.

How: The announcement will be made digitally by the USL.

All media inquiries, interview requests, or requests for imagery should be sent to press@cityislanders.com

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board

United Soccer League Stories from November 15, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central