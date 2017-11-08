November 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Harrisburg City Islanders
News Release
Harrisburg, PA - United Soccer League President Jake Edwards will host a conference call with media this Friday, November 10 at 12 PM E.T. Edwards will discuss achievements and highlights from 2017 season, the 2017 USL Cup, and the upcoming 2018 season. Details are below:
What: USL Media Conference Call
Who: Jake Edwards, USL President
When: Friday, November 10 @ 12 PM E.T.
Dial-in #: 1 (213) 929-4232
Access code: 148-665-915
To RSVP for the USL Media Conference Call, please send an email to Aaron Cranford at aaron.cranford@uslsoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2017
- New sod to be laid at Slugger Field on Thursday ahead of Monday's 2017 USL Cup Final - Louisville City FC
- United Soccer League to Host Media Conference Call - Harrisburg City Islanders
- Ryan Felix Selected to 2017 USL All-League Second Team - Rochester Rhinos
- Hertzog Named USL All-League Second Team - Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Delbridge Earns Second Consecutive USL First Team Accolade - FC Cincinnati
- Delbridge Earns Second Consecutive USL First Team Accolade - FC Cincinnati
- Juan Pablo Caffa Named to USL All-League Team - Tulsa Roughnecks FC
- REAL MONARCHS SLC DUO VOTED TO 2017 USL ALL-LEAGUE FIRST TEAMe First Team - Real Monarchs SLC
- Restrepo and Ibeagha Named to All-League First Team - San Antonio FC
- Defender Paco Craig Named to 2017 USL All-League First Team - Louisville City FC
- 2017 USL All-League Teams Unveiled - USL
- 2017 USL All-League Teams Unveiled - USL