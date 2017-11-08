United Soccer League to Host Media Conference Call

Harrisburg City Islanders

November 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Harrisburg City Islanders

News Release

Harrisburg, PA - United Soccer League President Jake Edwards will host a conference call with media this Friday, November 10 at 12 PM E.T. Edwards will discuss achievements and highlights from 2017 season, the 2017 USL Cup, and the upcoming 2018 season. Details are below:

What: USL Media Conference Call

Who: Jake Edwards, USL President

When: Friday, November 10 @ 12 PM E.T.

Dial-in #: 1 (213) 929-4232

Access code: 148-665-915

To RSVP for the USL Media Conference Call, please send an email to Aaron Cranford at aaron.cranford@uslsoccer.com.

