News Release

United fall 2-0 to Red Bulls, head to New England next week

WASHINGTON - New York Red Bulls 2 (3-3-1, 10 points) v. D.C. United 0 (2-3-1, 7 points)

2017 MLS Regular Season

April 15, 2017 - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 20,104

Player Notes

Sébastien Le Toux made his 250th career MLS appearance. Steve Birnbaum made his 75th career MLS appearance. Bobby Boswell made his 31st appearance against the Red Bulls, good for second among active players. Luciano Acosta made his 35th career MLS appearance. Lloyd Sam made his 125th career MLS appearance. Bill Hamid is second among active players for the most saves against the Red Bulls (57)

#NYvDC Notes

This was the 72nd regular season meeting between the two rivals, the most matchups United have played against one team. United are now 34-26-12 against the Red Bulls in the regular season all-time. The Black-and-Red are now 1-6-3 all-time at Red Bull Arena in the regular season.

Match Notes

United's all-time record is now 277-262-129. The Black-and-Red are 34-39-17 in games played in April.

HIGHLIGHTS

QUOTE SHEET

Goals by Half

1st Half 2nd Half Total

New York Red Bulls 0 2 2

D.C. United 0 0 0

Misconduct Summary

Minute Team Offender Reason

40' New York Felipe Dissent

45+2' New York Sacha Kljestan Delay of game

52' D.C. Luciano Acosta Unsporting behavior

56' New York Kemar Lawrence Handball

80' D.C. Sean Franklin Dissent

Box Score

Team Shots Shots on Goal Corners Offsides Possession (%) Saves

New York Red Bulls 15 5 9 1 55 4

D.C. United 12 4 5 4 45 3

New York Red Bulls lineup:

Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Aurélien Collin, Sal Zizzo; Tyler Adams, Felipe; Sacha Kljestan (Damien Perrinelle 88'), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne Jr. 70'); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen 80'), Alex Muyl

Unused Substitutes: Ryan Meara, Connor Lade, Sean Davis, Brandon Allen

D.C. United lineup:

Bill Hamid; Taylor Kemp, Bobby Boswell, Steve Birnbaum (Kofi Opare 90+5'), Sean Franklin; Jared Jeffrey; Nick DeLeon (Sébastien Le Toux 48'), Luciano Acosta, Ian Harkes, Lloyd Sam; José Ortiz (Lamar Neagle 65')

Unused Substitutes: Travis Worra, Julian B-scher, Marcelo Sarvas, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Head Referee: Sorin Stoica

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Alex Chilowicz - One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

--- www.dcunited.com ---

