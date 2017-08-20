United Defeat Colorado 1-0

News Release

Colorado Rapids 0 (6-12-4, 22 points) v. D.C. United 1 (6-15-4, 22 points)

2017 MLS Regular Season Aug. 19, 2017 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado Attendance: 16,089

Player Notes

* Patrick Mullins made his first start since May 20, 2017. * Russell Canouse made his first D.C. United appearance and start, playing 90 minutes. * Steve Birnbaum made his 20th start of the season. He has now started at least 20 matches in all four years in MLS. * Kofi Opare made his 17th start of the season, tying his career high. * Jalen Robinson made his 2nd appearance of 2017 and 6th of his career.

#COLvDC Notes

* United are now 19-13-10 against the Rapids all-time.

Match Notes

* United are now 281-274-132 in franchise history. * D.C. are 3-1-2 (2-1-1 away) when leading at the half. * United are 5-7-3 (3-5-1 away) when getting out-shot by their opponent. * United claimed their fifth win of the year in games decided by one goal (2-2 away). * D.C. United earned their second victory against a Western Conference opponent. * The Black-and-Red won their second 1-0 away match of 2017. * United won for the first time since June 21, breaking an eight-match winless streak.

HIGHLIGHTS

QUOTE SHEET

Goals by Half

1st Half 2nd Half Total Colorado Rapids 0 0 0 D.C. United 1 0 1

Misconduct Summary

Minute Team Offender Reason 78' COL Jared Watts Unsporting Behavior 79' D.C. Luciano Acosta Unsporting Behavior 85' D.C. Nick DeLeon Unsporting Behavior

Scoring Summary

Minute Team Goalscorer Assisted by 27' D.C. Jared Watts (OG)

Box Score

Team Shots Shots on Goal Corners Offsides Possession (%) Saves Colorado Rapids 18 4 6 2 61 6 D.C. United 14 6 4 2 39 4

Colorado Rapids lineup:

Tim Howard; Eric Miller, Axel Sjoberg, Jared Watts, Marlon Hairston; Mohammed Saeid (Alan Gordon 69'), Michael Azira, Bismark Boateng (Luis Gil 64'); Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle, Shkelzen Gashi (Joshua Gatt 69')

Unused Substitutes: John Berner, Mekeil Williams, Kortne Ford, Dillon Serna

D.C. United lineup:

Bill Hamid; Nick DeLeon, Kofi Opare, Steve Birnbaum (Jalen Robinson 87'), Sean Franklin; Russell Canouse, Marcelo Sarvas; Lloyd Sam, Luciano Acosta (Jared Jeffrey 84'), Paul Arriola; Patrick Mullins (Chris Korb 74')

Unused Substitutes: Eric Klenofsky, Bruno Miranda, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Referee: Alex Chilowicz Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Jason White Fourth Official: Baldomero Toledo Video Assistant Referee: Hilario Grajeda - -

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

