United Announce Updated New Broadcast Agreement with WUPV - CW Richmond

WASHINGTON - D.C. United have reached an agreement to broadcast the season's remaining matches in Richmond, Virginia, including pre and post game coverage. CW Richmond will pick up the first broadcast on Saturday, April 15, against the New York Red Bulls. Coverage will begin at 7:00 PM The majority of United's locally broadcasted matches will air on CW Richmond (channel 65.1 over the air, 13 SD/809 HD on XFINITY and 13 SD/513 HD on Verizon FiOS).

Several weekday matches will be shown on the CW Richmond subchannel, Bounce Richmond (65.2 over the air, 204 on XFINITY and 467 on Verizon FiOS). The new agreement extends United's reach in Virginia, to provide coverage to one of their largest out-of-market fan bases.

United travel to Harrison, New Jersey, to take on the Red Bulls on Saturday, April 15. Coverage airs in D.C. at 7 PM on NewsChannel 8 and will be streamed live on Facebook.

