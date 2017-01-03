United Acquire SuperDraft Pick from Minnesota United FC in Exchange

WASHINGTON (Jan. 3, 2017) - D.C. United have acquired a 2018 fourth-round MLS SuperDraft pick from Minnesota United FC in exchange for midfielder Collin Martin.

Martin, 22, signed for the Black-and-Red on July 10, 2013, as the sixth Homegrown signing for D.C. United. The midfielder made his debut as a 76th-minute substitute in United's 3-1 win against Montreal on Aug. 3, 2013, where he recorded his first and only assist in the 93rd minute.

"Collin has been a part of the United family for several years, and we wish him the best as he continues his career," Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said.

Since his debut, the 22-year-old made 15 total appearances for the Black-and-Red and made his first start in two years in the final 2016 MLS regular season game against Orlando City SC on October 23.

Martin joins former United assistant coach Amos Magee at Minnesota United FC. Magee, who spent three seasons as a Black-and-Red assistant coach, joined MNUFC as director of player personnel on November 16.

Collin Martin

Height: 5-11

Weight: 150

DOB: 11/09/1994

Hometown: Chevy Chase, MD

Citizenship: USA

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: D.C. United

Transaction: D.C. United acquire 2018 MLS SuperDraft fourth-round pick from Minnesota United FC in exchange for midfielder Collin Martin.

- One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States, with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

