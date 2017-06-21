United Acquire Jamaican Forward Deshorn Brown Following Allocation

News Release

WASHINGTON - After acquiring the number one position in Allocation Ranking from the Houston Dynamo, United have acquired Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown. The Black-and-Red traded their number nine position in Allocation Ranking, $100,000 in general allocation money, $75,000 in targeted allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot to the Dynamo in exchange for the top position.

"Deshorn is an athletic forward with proven technical ability who has scored goals everywhere he has been," Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said. "We are excited to welcome him to D.C. and look forward to his immediate contributions."

Because Brown was playing for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a USL team, and U.S. Soccer holds his International Transfer Certificate, United were able to sign the player outside of the International Transfer Window.

From 2013-2015, Brown scored 20 goals in 62 appearances for the Colorado Rapids after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. In his rookie season, Brown led the Rapids in scoring and finished second in MLS Rookie of the Year voting.

After transferring to Norwegian top-tier side Valarenga, he scored 13 goals in 37 appearances (2015-2016). In 2016, the six-foot-two forward played for Shenzhen F.C. in China, where he scored seven goals in 14 matches

