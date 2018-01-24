UNDERGARMENTS WILL FLY FRIDAY & STAR WARS NIGHT SATURDAY

News Release

Condors to wear Star Wars jerseys for first time ever

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena for two games this Friday and Saturday night. Friday night is Let It Fly Friday presented by 98.5 The Fox. Saturday, the team will don Star Wars themed jerseys for a post-game charity auction presented by Eyewitness News, HOT 94.1 FM, and American Business Machines.

UNDERGARMENT LET IT FLY FRIDAY - Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. v San Diego Now in its fifth season, bring new and (preferably still in the package) pajamas, socks, boxers, briefs, diapers, bras, Long Johns, and undershirts of all sizes to throw on the ice after the Condors score their first goal of the game; the clothing will fly better if still in the packaging!The items will be collected and donated to the Mission at Kern County to help those in needA great spot for chucking undergarments is the all-new Ice Level Lounge near the glass; all you need is to be 21 years of age or older and have a lower level ticketThe Condors Legends Suite is available for Friday's game, click here or call 324-PUCK (7825) to sit in a sweet suitePresented by 98.5 The Fox

STAR WARS NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. v San Diego

The Condors will wear specialty Star Wars theme Rebel Alliance jerseys for the first-time ever! Proceeds will benefit local charitiesWhile most will be auctioned off, the team is selling 100 "Galactic Golden Tickets" for $30 for a #9 Jesse Puljujarvi Star Wars jersey. The raffle will be held post-game on Saturday and there is no limit as to how many tickets you can buy. Once they are gone, they are gone. Purchase your tickets here. Characters from the 501st Legion will be on hand for pictures including Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Tusken Raiders, Stormtroopers, Biker Scouts, Tie and X-Wing Pilots, Jedis, Rey, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and Chopper!

Watch the Star Wars hype videoCome early for the Three-Way Chevrolet Party on the Plaza and enjoy food, drinks, games, fun, and more from 5-7 p.m.Condors365 Members are invited to "The Vault" (lower level, accessible via the Ice Level Lounge) beginning at 5:45 p.m. for Hockey Talk w/ Holty as broadcaster Ryan Holt talks about the team and gives you insight on that night's actionSeveral specialty jerseys will also be available via a silent auction on the concourse throughout the nightPresented by Eyewitness News, HOT 94.1 FM, and American Business Machines

