Ullmark Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

Rochester, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Linus Ullmark has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 24, 2017.

Ullmark stopped 65 of the 68 shots he faced in two starts for the Americans last week, going 2-0-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage as Rochester continued to surge towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

On Wednesday evening, Ullmark took a shutout bid into the final minute of regulation and finished with 31 saves in Rochester's 3-1 victory over Belleville. And on Friday, Ullmark improved to 6-0-3 on the road this season, making 34 saves as the Americans defeated Laval, 3-2 in overtime.

A sixth-round choice by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Ullmark has a record of 14-4-3 in 22 appearances for Rochester this season, posting a 2.46 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. The 24-year-old native of Lugnvik, Sweden, is tied for the AHL lead in wins and ranks first in saves (623) and minutes played (1,243). Ullmark is in his third season of pro hockey in North America and has played 105 AHL games with Rochester, going 50-47-5 with a 2.93 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts. The 2017 AHL All-Star has also made 21 career NHL appearances with Buffalo, posting a record of 8-11-2 (2.64, .913).

In recognition of his achievement, Ullmark will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Americans home game.

