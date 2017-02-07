U.S. WNT Launches SheBelieves Hero Contest

CHICAGO (Feb. 7, 2016) - The U.S. Women's National Team announced the launch of the SheBelieves Hero contest ahead of the SheBelieves Cup. The contest, which runs from Feb. 7-10, aims to find a girl between the ages of 13-17 that embodies the SheBelieves spirit.

Conceived and developed by the U.S. Women's National Team players, SheBelieves is a movement to inspire young girls and women and encourage them to accomplish their goals and dreams, athletic or otherwise. The campaign was originally launched in the run-up to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup but has since evolved and grown into a special bond between the team and its fans, taking its powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

Through dedication, teamwork, perseverance and success, the U.S. WNT players inspire new generations of young girls and women to be better and strive for better; they inspire them to believe.

A SheBelieves Hero is a leader in their community, a confident and passionate individual who empowers others around her and is working to make a difference.

SheBelieves Hero Contest

Nominate yourself or a girl you believe embodies the SheBelieves spirit for an opportunity to travel to the WNT vs. England match on March 4 in Harrison, N.J.

To enter, nominations must be submitted online in a video format via Twitter or Instagram using the #SheBelievesHero hashtag before 11:59 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10, 2017.

For your video to qualify:

State the following information about yourself or your nominee: Full name, hometown and age. All video entries must be 30-60 seconds and submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the #SheBelievesHero hashtag. The video submitter must be 18 years old or older at the time of entry. If you are below the age of 18, have a parent or legal guardian upload the video to their page and add the #SheBelievesHero hashtag. The video submitter can nominate another person, if the person being nominated is minimum 13 years old at the time of entry. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must complete the following consent form (CLICK HERE) for any person being nominated, and e-mail it to shebelieves@ussoccer.org with the subject line SHEBELIEVES HERO. E-mail must include a link to video submission. Videos must be spoken in the English language or subtitled. Nominations are limited to one nominee (individual person) per video. After the period of entries closes, a team of judges will select four finalists whose videos will be shared via social media for general voting from February 13-16. A winner will be chosen by popular vote and announced on or around Feb. 17, 2017. By submitting your entry, you agree to abide by, and cause your nominee to abide by, the Contest Official Rules.

How could my video be disqualified?

If video submission does not include e-mail with a parent or legal guardian's consent form. If it includes any copyrighted material. If there is any profanity, offensive language, nudity or otherwise objectionable material, the determination of which is solely at the discretion of U.S. Soccer.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Enter by 11:59 p.m. CT on February 10, 2017. One winner plus a guest (18-years or older) will win a trip for two to the U.S. Women's National Team vs. England match in Harrison, N.J. on March 4, 2017. Open to all legal residents of all 50 states of the United States or District of Columbia. *Void where prohibited. Additional exclusions apply. See Official Rules for complete details.

