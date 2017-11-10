News Release

VANCOUVER, British Colombia - In another bruising edition of a regional rivalry, the U.S. Women's National Team played Canada to a 1-1 draw in front of a sellout crowd of 28,017 fans at BC Place.

A highly competitive first half saw Canada pressure the U.S. all over the field, but it was the USA that had the first dangerous chance of the night when Megan Rapinoe's roller from the left side of the penalty area bounced off the inside of the right post, across the face of goal and out. Later in the half, the USA began to find its rhythm and Alex Morgan took advantage of a poor Canada clearance in their area to knock a half-volley past Canada 'keeper Stephanie Labbé and make it 1-0 in the 31st minute.

In the 39th minute, Lindsey Horan almost doubled the U.S. lead with a free kick headed towards the upper netting, but her attempt was pushed out by Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé to preserve the one-goal margin.

Canada came out with a purpose in the second half and its pressure produced an equalizer after a wild scramble in front of the U.S. goal in the 57th minute as substitute Adrianna Leon poked home a Christine Sinclair cross.

Morgan had a chance to take the lead for the U.S. in the 76th minute, but her two attempts right in front of the goal were blocked by Janine Beckie as both teams fought to a tough 1-1 stalemate.

Next, the U.S. WNT will conclude its 2017 schedule with the second match of the two-game set vs. Canada on Sunday, Nov. 12 (6 p.m. PT, FS1) at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

Goal Scoring Rundown:

USA - Alex Morgan (Casey Short), 31st minute: Casey Short did well to take advantage of some poor clearances by Canada. Posted right outside their 18-yard box, she kept a U.S. attack alive by ultimately heading the ball to Alex Morgan, who controlled it and finished on the half-volley with her right foot to sneak the ball past the outstretched arm of Stephanie Labbé and into the lower right corner. USA 1, CAN 0. GOAL.

CAN - Adriana Leon (Christine Sinclair), 57th minute: A Rebecca Quinn shot that bounced off the cross bar was recycled by Sinclair on the left post, who kept the ball in play and sent a cross back across the six-yard box to the far side where Leon awaited to tap in for the equalizer. USA 1, CAN 1. FINAL

