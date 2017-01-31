U.S. U-20 National Team Invites Real Salt Lake Trio to CONCACAF Championship Prep Camp

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Real Salt Lake News Release





U.S. U-20 NATIONAL TEAM INVITES REAL SALT LAKE TRIO TO CONCACAF CHAMPIONSHIP PREP CAMP DF Justen Glad, MF Danilo Acosta and MF Sebastian Saucedo Earn Call-Ups; RSL Academy Products DF Aaron Herrera and FW Brooks Lennon Also Called InSANDY, Utah - Five players with ties to Real Salt Lake were named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team's 24-man roster. Three players from RSL's roster, as well as two more RSL Academy alums were selected by U.S. U-20 Head Coach Tab Ramos for the roster as the U.S. team enters its final stage of preparation for mid-February's 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will send four teams to the 2017 FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup in South Korea this May.

DF Justen Glad, MF Danilo Acosta and MF Sebastian Saucedo all earned call-ups for the camp, which runs from January 31-February 10 in Orlando, Florida. In addition, University of New Mexico DF Aaron Herrera and Liverpool FW Brooks Lennon, also products of the RSL-AZ Academy, was called in to make four players with RSL ties to make the roster.

"Our objective for this camp is to continue our preparation for the U-20 World Cup qualifiers," Ramos said. "After having a fitness camp followed by a camp with a combination of fitness and local games, now we are looking to get into game rhythm and select the final roster."

Upon the conclusion of camp, Ramos will name the final roster of 20 players who will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. That final roster will be selected from the entire U-20 player pool. The World Cup qualifying tournament is scheduled to run from February 17-March 5, with the team's first game taking place February 18 at 2 p.m. MT against Panama.

Roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico; Casa Grande, Ariz.), John Nelson (Internationals SC; Medina, Ohio), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana University; Bloomington, Ind.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro F.C.; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland; Alexandria, Va.)

FORWARDS (6): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Brooks Lennon (Liverpool F.C.; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; Plantation, Fla.), Victor Mansaray (Seattle Sounders FC; Des Moines, Wash.), Emmanuel Sabbi (UD Las Palmas; Libertyville, Ill.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United FC; Chula Vista, Calif.)

MEDIA RESOURCES

www.RSL.com | www.RSL.com/Monarchs | www.RioTintoStadium.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.