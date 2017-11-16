News Release

PRESS CREDENTIAL APPLICATION PROCESS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2018 U.S. SOCCER ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN ORLANDO

United States Soccer Federation Presidential Election to Take Place at 2018 AGM in February

CHICAGO (Nov. 16, 2017) - The process to apply for press credentials for the 2018 U.S. Soccer Annual General Meeting in February is currently open via the U.S. Soccer press credential application system.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is U.S. Soccer's national conference. This year, it will be held in Orlando, Fla. from Feb. 8-11. Accredited media will have the opportunity to cover the 2018 U.S. Soccer Presidential Election, which will take place on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10 during the National Council Meeting. Additionally, the 2018 AGM will also feature the Class of 2017 induction ceremony for the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Please visit ussoccer.com to learn more about past AGMs, election regulations, and other information.

